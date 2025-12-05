BOTTOM SHELF permanences pour le mois de Decembre !

BOTTOM SHELF est un projet dédié à la littérature queer et à l’apprentissage collectif. un espace non commercial où les gens peuvent se rencontrer, se rassembler, se connecter… servant aussi de foyer pour des livres/zines/textes/écrits, afin de collecter et partager le savoir de la communauté. 🌪️

https://bottomshelf.hotglue.me

ouvert de 17h à 21h à one field fallow, rue de l’Enseignement 60, 1000 Bruxelles

et si on partageait nos mots préférés autour d’un verre un vendredi après-midi ? et si la communauté queer ressemblait à…..

xXx choisir de servir un verre derrière le bar ou d’en être servi·e ?

xXx lire un livre ou se faire lire ?

xXx écrire des mots d’amour qui seront ou ne seront peut-être jamais envoyés ou reçus ?

rejoignez-nous à la bibliothèque et café bottomshelf les vendredis de 17h à 21h ✨💌✨

apportez/empruntez un livre, partagez un texte, attrapez un stylo et du papier, sirotez ou venez juste pour chiller 🦋

Nos permanences pour décembre :

vendredi 5 : venez nous rejoindre pour écrire une dernière lettre d’amour à Spotify avant de rompre avec lui ensemble xx

vendredi 12 : on fête nos un an ! venez partager des mots qui réchauffent, des livres à échanger, des ami·e·s à rencontrer et des boissons à goûter ! c’est pour nous un beau moment pour partager autour du projet jusqu’ici, et pour ouvrir nos bras à de nouvelles idées et membres ! si cela vous intéresse, on serait ravi·e·s de vous y voir !

🦋

envie de rester au courant régulièrement, de collaborer, de vous impliquer ?

rejoignez notre telegram : t.me/bottomshelfbxl

visitez notre site : bottomshelf.hotglue.me

écrivez-nous : bottomshelfbxl@proton.me

🦋

BOTTOM SHELF is a project dedicated to queer literature and communal learning. a non-commercial space where folks can meet, gather, connect... acting also as a home for books/zines/texts/writings, to collect & share community knowledge. 🌪️

https://bottomshelf.hotglue.me



open from 17:00-21:00 at one field fallow, rue de l’Enseignement 60, 1000 Brussels

what if we shared our favourite words together over a drink on a friday afternoon ? what if queer community looked like.....

xXx choosing whether to serve a drink behind the bar or be served ?

xXx reading a book or being read to ?

xXx writing words of love that may or may not ever be sent or received ?

join us at the bottomshelf library and cafe on fridays from 17-21h ✨💌✨bring/borrow a book, share a text, grab a pen and paper, sip or just come to chill 🦋

Our permanence times for December :

friday 5th : come join us as we write a final love letter to spotify before breaking up with it together xx

friday 12th : we celebrate one year ! come join us to go through words to warm, books to share, friends to meet and drinks to try ! we see this as a great moment to share about the project so far, and to open our arms to new ideas and members ! if you’re interested in this we would love to see you there !

🦋

want to stay updated on the regular, collaborate, get involved ?

join our telegram : t.me/bottomshelfbxl

visit our website : bottomshelf.hotglue.me

email us : bottomshelfbxl@proton.me

🦋