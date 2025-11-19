[Fête de Soutien] ATTUNED x CASALINA

▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓

█░ ATTUNED x CASALINA ░ NOV 29 ░ LAVALLÉE ░█

▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓

attuned is back on november 29th at lavallée for a night of bass music and solidarity. ✨

this time, we’re turning up the volume to support 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘢, a grassroots social farming project in puglia, italy. more than a farm, it’s a community hub promoting resilience, knowledge-sharing, and conviviality, especially supporting migrants facing harsh living and working conditions.

this year, 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘢 is launching a syntropic grain production, taking an ambitious and sustainable step forward. 🌾the money raised through the event will help the non-profit to achieve its new objective.

⋒⋓⋒ artists ⋒⋓⋒

our lineup of beloved talents will take you on a unique journey through the eclecticism of electronic music, from deep techno to jungle and everything in-between.🌪️​

TERRY

BIVOUAC

NIDREV

BEN RICHARD - VJ all night long

⋒⋓⋒ infos ⋒⋓⋒

🗓️ 29.11.25

📍lavallée | Ꭿdolphe lavallée straat, 39 - 1080 molenbeek

🕘 22.00 > 04.00

🎟️ donation-based entry : 8/10/12€ or more

dance – donate – make a difference. all proceeds will be used to pay the artists’ (reduced) fee and to support 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘢. ❤

💕​ come as you are. respect is key. consume carefully. love is everything : there will be zero tolerance for oppressive behaviour of any kind. if anything makes you feel uncomfortable during the event, please reach out to our care team.

💫 powered by attuned, a brussels-based collective organizing conscious parties to support local projects that matter and to raise awareness about specific social issues.

Poster in pdf file