[Fête de Soutien] ATTUNED x CASALINA

29 novembre - 22h00 - LaVallée

[Fête de Soutien] ATTUNED x CASALINA

Migrations / Frontières Luttes paysannes / Agriculture Arts / Créations

Rejoignez la danse ce 29/11 à Lavallée pour soutenir Casalina, une ferme sociale dans les Pouilles promouvant l’agriculture durable et luttant contre l’exploitation des travailleur.euses migrant.es.

▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓
█░ ATTUNED x CASALINANOV 29 ░ LAVALLÉE ░█
▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓
attuned is back on november 29th at lavallée for a night of bass music and solidarity. ✨

this time, we’re turning up the volume to support 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘢, a grassroots social farming project in puglia, italy. more than a farm, it’s a community hub promoting resilience, knowledge-sharing, and conviviality, especially supporting migrants facing harsh living and working conditions.

this year, 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘢 is launching a syntropic grain production, taking an ambitious and sustainable step forward. 🌾the money raised through the event will help the non-profit to achieve its new objective.

⋒⋓⋒ artists ⋒⋓⋒
our lineup of beloved talents will take you on a unique journey through the eclecticism of electronic music, from deep techno to jungle and everything in-between.🌪️​
TERRY
BIVOUAC
NIDREV
BEN RICHARD - VJ all night long

⋒⋓⋒ infos ⋒⋓⋒
🗓️ 29.11.25
📍lavallée | Ꭿdolphe lavallée straat, 39 - 1080 molenbeek
🕘 22.00 > 04.00
🎟️ donation-based entry : 8/10/12€ or more

dance – donate – make a difference. all proceeds will be used to pay the artists’ (reduced) fee and to support 𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘢. ❤

💕​ come as you are. respect is key. consume carefully. love is everything : there will be zero tolerance for oppressive behaviour of any kind. if anything makes you feel uncomfortable during the event, please reach out to our care team.

💫 powered by attuned, a brussels-based collective organizing conscious parties to support local projects that matter and to raise awareness about specific social issues.

Agenda

Soirée de soutien - Solidarity party for Casalina

 samedi 29 novembre 2025  22h00 - 04h00 iCal
 samedi 29 novembre 2025
22h00 - 04h00 iCal
 LaVallée,

 

Rue Adolphe Lavallée 39 - 1080 Molenbeek

DANS LES MÊMES THÉMATIQUES

20 novembre - 18h45 - Cinéma Nova

Expo Maisara Baroud « I am Still Alive »

Dans le cadre de la programmation « Palestinian Archives -Fragments d’une mémoire volée ». Vernissage et témoignage de l’artiste le 20.11 à 18:45. GRATUIT. Depuis octobre 2023, Maisara Baroud s’est donné pour mission de réaliser chaque jour au moins un dessin. Faire parler ses émotions et résister à l’effacement de Gaza, son projet « Still Alive in Gaza » a eu pour utilité première de répondre à la question récurrente de tous ses amis « Es-tu encore en vie ? » Maisara était professeur à l’université Al-Aqsa de Gaza, déplacé 18 fois depuis que sa maison et son atelier furent bombardés dès les premiers jours de la riposte israélienne. Il est réfugié à Marseille avec sa famille depuis mai 2025 en tant qu’artiste chercheur. Nous aurons la joie d’accueillir ses œuvres et de le rencontrer lors du vernissage de son expo le 20 novembre. Exposition du 20.11 au 19.12 inclus. https://www.instagram.com/maisarart/ Cela ne sera pas un vernissage comme un autre car Maisara Baroud, réfugié de Gaza en France depuis le mois de mai 2025, veut nous raconter son histoire en tant qu’artiste et citoyen de Gaza. Avec quelques images, un micro et une interprète, on vous invite à venir l’écouter dans notre foyer, car il est encore en vie pour témoigner et il tient à le faire ici et maintenant. On se retrouve donc au Nova à partir de 18h45. On vous attend nombreux pour soutenir cette démarche courageuse et nécessaire. Témoignage traduit de l’arabe au français
Bruxelles Bruxelles | Guerre / Antimilitarisme |
Santé / Soins

ENQUÊTE : Répression, emprisonnement, sédation, violences sexuelles et suicide : l’enfer des centre fermés, les militants palestiniens en première ligne

En octobre 2025, Mahmoud Ezzat Farag Allah se donnait la mort dans le centre fermé de Steenokkerzeel. Son décès révèle l’ampleur des violences institutionnelles exercées contre les personnes migrantes en Belgique, dans un contexte d’acharnement politique envers les militant·es palestinien·nes. Cet article, basé sur une enquête menée par des collectifs militants et complété par nos propres recherches, documente les conditions de détention et le système de répression mis en place. PARTIE I : Un système de répression politique 1. La mort de Mahmoud : révélateur d’un continuum de violences Début octobre 2025, Mahmoud Ezzat Farag Allah mettait fin à ses jours dans le centre fermé de Steenokkerzeel, en bordure de Bruxelles. Des proches, témoins et militant·es ont raconté sa mise en détention et le traitement qui lui a été réservé lors de ses derniers jours. Leur récit révèle l’enfer que sont les centres fermés pour les détenu·es. La détention de Mahmoud s’inscrit dans un acharnement politique, policier et judiciaire à l’égard des militant·es palestinien·nes en Belgique. Sa mort n’est pas anodine : elle est la suite logique d’un continuum de violences racistes et politiques exercées par l’État : répression des manifestations, enfermement des militant·es, obstacles administratifs, coups et blessures. Cette enquête s’appuie sur des témoignages de personnes détenues et de visites de centres fermés réalisées par des militant·es. Elle vise à documenter non seulement les circonstances du décès de Mahmoud, mais aussi les mécanismes systémiques violents et racistes qui sous tendent la détention en centre fermé. 2. L’ARRESTATION : FAIRE TAIRE ET INTIMIDER Dès le début du génocide, en octobre 2023, un mouvement de solidarité pour la Palestine s’est activement développé en Belgique, et en particulier à Bruxelles. Durant près d’un an et demi, des manifestations ont eu lieu quotidiennement, organisées principalement par la communauté palestinienne , d’abord à la Gare Centrale puis Place de la Bourse. Ces manifestations ont été le lieu d’une importante répression politique, policière et administrative : gaz lacrymogène, violences, intimidations et arrestations racistes systématiques. La police, sous l’autorité de la commune de Bruxelles-Ville (PS-MR), et l’Office des Etrangers ont travaillé main dans la main pour l’enfermement de militants. Depuis début août 2025, des arrestations de réfugiés palestiniens ont lieu en série à Bruxelles. Tous les réfugiés palestiniens qui ont été arrêtés et détenus en centre fermé sont soit en procédure d’asile, soit officiellement reconnus comme réfugiés par l’Etat belge. La plupart de ces arrestations sont survenues après de simples contrôles d’identité, le plus souvent en marge des manifestations pour la Palestine. Selon les témoignages de manifestant·es qui y ont assisté, elles n’étaient justifiées au moment même par aucun motif clair, avant d’être, pour certaines, justifiées à posteriori par le...
Bruxelles Bruxelles |

6 décembre - 18h30 - Place Masui 13, 1000 BXL

NIEMAND IS ILLEGAAL Fundraiser

Fundraiser pour Getting the Voice Out Big fundraising party for Getting the voice out on Saturday 6 december in Place Masui 13 in collaboration with Versterker Bxl , supporting the resistance of people detained in Belgian deportation centers 🎙 🎷CONCERTS (19h-1h) 🎹 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐩 (junk jazz) 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐨 (synths, samples) 𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐲𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 (the power of anger) 𝐑𝐞#𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 (hybrid trance jazz) 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐤𝐥𝐮𝐛 (percussion collective) 𝐑𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐤𝐨𝐨𝐫 (choir) 𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬 (laser sounds) 𝐄𝐠𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐲𝐩𝐮𝐧𝐤 (babypunk) 🎧 DJ (1h-3h) 🎚 𝐂𝐇𝟑𝐖𝟏𝐍𝐆 𝐆𝐔𝐌 𝐈𝐒 𝐅𝟒𝐊𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃 (dj + mc + poetry) 𝐃𝐫. 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲 (fast hard tunes) 👕 Screen printing stand by Pigment vzw 📣 Info stand by Getting The Voice Out and Ni Jumet Ni Ailleurs Entrance prix libre (suggested 13,12 euro) : 𝖡𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖢𝖺𝗌𝗁 ! Zero tolerance policy : no harrassment or any form of discrimination. Artwork by @annascho__ & Timo
Bruxelles Bruxelles | Racismes / Colonialismes |
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Migrations / Frontières
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Luttes paysannes / Agriculture
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Arts / Créations

