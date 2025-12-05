stuut.info

For Palestinian liberation : Exposing Complicity and Resisting Genocide

10 décembre - 06h00 - Cinema Galeries

For Palestinian liberation : Exposing Complicity and Resisting Genocide

Extrême-droite / Antifascisme Guerre / Antimilitarisme Racismes / Colonialismes Résistances et solidarités internationales Arts / Créations Palestine

Join us for an important talk and Q&A on the Palestinian Liberation with the prominent Palestinian journalist from the Occupied West Bank Mariam Barghouti and the globalization and international law specialist Elina Xenophontos.

Bruxelles | sur https://stuut.info

The world is witnessing the first live-streamed genocide—a colonization and ethnic cleansing plan, blatantly approved by a UN resolution. The Gaza Strip lies in ruins, its people maimed, starved, and left to be genocided. Journalists are exterminated for exposing these atrocities, and over 9500 Palestinian hostages are tortured, sexually assaulted, and executed.

Simultaneously, the West Bank is being ethnically cleansed by soldiers and settlers, with Palestinians killed defending their own land.

This discussion will deeply elaborate on these atrocities, the geopolitics and the imperialist and colonial economic gial involved, the western mainstream media complicity, the EU and global complicity. We will also address the necessity for an academic boycott and the role that universities can play—through institutional decisions, research, and pedagogy—all within the struggle for Palestinian liberation.

DATES & LOCATIONS :

DEC 10 | BRUSSELS
⏰18h-21h
📍Cinema Galeries
Galerie de la Reine 26,1000 Brussel
Including screening of« Selfies » by Gazan artist Reema Mahmoud.

➡️Any extra money collected after covering expenses will be donated to Palestine via the Marius Jacob foundation and to journalists in Gaza by Mariam Barghouti.

Voir en ligne : Buy tickets for the event on the Palestinian Liberation with Mariam Barghouti and Elina Xenophontos

Agenda

For Palestinian liberation : Exposing Complicity and Resisting Genocide

 mercredi 10 décembre 2025  06h00 - 09h00 iCal
 mercredi 10 décembre 2025
06h00 - 09h00 iCal
 Cinema Galeries ,

 

Galerie de la Reine 26, 1000 Brussel

Notes

Une question ou une remarque à faire passer au Stuut? Un complément d'information qui aurait sa place sous cet article? Clique ci-dessous!

Proposer un complément d'info

modération a priori

Ce forum est modéré a priori : votre contribution n’apparaîtra qu’après avoir été validée par un administrateur du site.

Texte du message

  • Ce formulaire accepte les raccourcis SPIP [->url] {{gras}} {italique} <quote> <code> et le code HTML <q> <del> <ins>. Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

DANS LES MÊMES THÉMATIQUES

12 décembre - 23h58 - Partout Belgique

Appel à participation : Carnet de bord de Novembre

Salut ! On recueille des témoignages, anecdotes, vécus personnels et personnalisés, faits d’hiver et divers, marquants, marqués ou remarqués **des trois jours de grève** (+ la journée de lutte contre les VSS) du 23-24-25-26 octobre. L’idée serait ensuite de les compiler, de leur donner une forme (dans le genre carnet de bord & de grève partagé) pour en faire un article papier à envoyer au zine Crash Test ou carrément une brochure indépendante ou simplement, au pire mais pas grave, un article sur Stuut. Ou autre chose si tu as des idées pour la suite. Tu peux envoyer tes idées et participation à travers ce lien : https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/SnN1rpUJ6LK4-jFksmk62XXDLF6GmtKVLgdHeyiwg9A Lien à faire tourner aux personnes que tu aimerais qu’elles te racontent qu’est ce qu’elles faisaient à un moment de ces 4 jours (sans forcément se limiter à de l’activité politique). On a mis une deadline mais en vrai c’est juste un rappel et ça dépendra des histoires récoltées. à plus dans le grevibus et à prochainement dans le mouvement https://cryptpad.fr/form/#/2/form/view/SnN1rpUJ6LK4-jFksmk62XXDLF6GmtKVLgdHeyiwg9A Duo-Liddl
Bruxelles Bruxelles | Extrême-droite / Antifascisme |

14 janvier - 10h00 - Maison de la Paix

Arpentages *Janvier - Mars 2006*

Agir pour la Paix te propose de nouveaux arpentages, à la découverte de quatre livres sur des thématiques liées à la non-violence et au mouvement pour la paix. Mais c’est quoi un “arpentage” ? C’est une pratique issue du milieu ouvrier qui consiste à lire un livre de manière collective. Les participant.es se partagent l’ouvrage entre elleux et chacun.e lit sa partie. Il y a ensuite une mise en commun permettant à chacun.e d’expliquer aux autres ce qu’iel a lu. Cette méthode accessible à toustes permet d’acquérir une compréhension du livre et de construire ensemble, sans pression, une pensée critique sur une thématique donnée. Chaque séance se fait avec l’accompagnement d’un.e animateur.ice qui sera là pour vous guider dans votre découverte. C’est quand ?  14/01 10h-17h : “L’empathie est politique” de Samah Karaki - en partenariat avec Rencontre des Continents. 19/01 17h45-21h : “Justice partout” de Camille Soffer et Coline Zuber. 03/02 17h45-21h : “Palestine, un féminisme de libération” de Nada Elia. 18/03 17h45-21h : “Saint Luigi : comment répondre à la violence du capitalisme” de Nicolas Framont. C’est où ? Maison de la Paix, 35, rue Van Elewyck, 1050 Ixelles. Les activités sont gratuites.  Inscription obligatoire via ce lien : https://framaforms.org/inscription-arpentages-janvier-mars-2006-dagir-pour-la-paix-1764772594 Nous cuisinerons de la soupe pour vous réchauffer ! Accessibilité : Le bâtiment n’est pas accessible aux PMR. Bus 59 - 71 - 38 - 60 : arrêt Flagey Tram 81 : arrêt Dautzenberg ou Flagey Les trams 8 et 93 passent avenue Louise. S’arrêter aux arrêts Bailly ou Vleurgat et descendre à pieds respectivement rue Lesbroussart ou chaussée de Vleurgat
Bruxelles Bruxelles | Extrême-droite / Antifascisme |
Extrême-droite / Antifascisme

La voix des femmes* enfermées

Des militant·es se rendent devant le centre de Holsbeek autour du 25 novembre, journée de lutte contre les violences basées sur le genre The voices of imprisoned women* De stem van opgesloten vrouwen* Ce samedi 29 novembre 2025, un groupe de militant·es s’est rendu devant le centre fermé pour femmes* de Holsbeek (région de Louvain). Cette action de soutien a été organisée dans le cadre de la journée internationale de lutte contre les violences basées sur le genre, qui a lieu chaque année le 25 novembre. Le groupe a pu crier son soutien aux femmes* qui sont détenues à Holsbeek, et communiquer avec elles. Suite à ce parloir, plusieurs personnes nous ont téléphoné. Elles sont de nationalités diverses, enfermées depuis des mois. Elles nous disent à quel point l’enfermement est difficile, avec la peur constante de l’expulsion. Beaucoup sont dans des états de santé critiques. Nous partageons avec vous leurs voix. “Je ne me sens pas bien ici. J’ai un problème d’épilepsie. L’année passée, j’ai eu un problème à cause de ça. Je tombe tout le temps depuis. Je tombe tout le temps… Je prends des comprimés tous les jours. Le centre m’amène à l’hôpital, j’ai déjà été deux fois pour voir un psychiatre.” “On fait l’effort pour rester. C’est dur ici. Beaucoup de stress, tu penses beaucoup beaucoup. On ne peut pas dormir normal. Trop de pression. Chaque jour, c’est plus dur qu’hier.” “On essaie de se soutenir comme on peut à l’intérieur. Mais c’est pas du tout évident ici.” “On est comme des sœurs ici. On a la même situation, on peut se comprendre et s’aider.” “Il y a pas de raison. Les personnes ici ne sont pas des criminelles : on ne fait rien. On ne mérite pas d’être ici. Il n’y a aucune raison. Notre seul espoir c’est sortir et terminer ça. C’est un cauchemar pour moi, parfois je pense que c’est un cauchemar et que c’est pas la réalité d’être ici. Parfois je me demande : je suis où ? Et quand je vois que je suis en centre, je pleure.” “Vraiment, j’en ai marre. La télé ne marche pas. Toute la journée, rien à faire. Pourquoi les centres fermés ? Pourquoi les femmes et les centres fermés ? On travaille, on a tout essayé. Mais pourquoi ? Il y a rien ici. Je n’en peux plus. On n’en peut plus.” Le centre fermé pour femmes* de Holsbeek Le centre de Holsbeek est un des 6 centres fermés belges. Ouvert en 2019 dans le cadre du Masterplan centres fermés de Francken, il a la particularité de n’accueillir que des femmes* (dont des personnes trans). À noter que des femmes* sont aussi détenues dans une aile spéciale du centre fermé de Bruges, ainsi qu’au centre de transit Caricole. Holsbeek a une capacité d’une cinquantaine de places, et les détenues avec qui nous sommes en contact nous rapportent qu’il y a actuellement un peu moins de 30 personnes qui y sont enfermées. “Votre sécurité, notre métier” : les mensonges d’État Il y a quelques jours, la présidente du SPF Intérieur, Laura Szabo, s’est rendue au centre de Holsbeek avec le...
Belgique Belgique |
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Extrême-droite / Antifascisme
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Guerre / Antimilitarisme
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Racismes / Colonialismes
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Résistances et solidarités internationales
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Arts / Créations
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Soutien / Entraide

Publiez !

Comment publier sur Stuut ?

Stuut est un média ouvert à la publication.
La proposition d'article se fait à travers l’interface privée du site.
Si vous rencontrez le moindre problème ou que vous avez des questions,
n’hésitez pas à nous le faire savoir par e-mail: contact@stuut.info