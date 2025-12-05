For Palestinian liberation : Exposing Complicity and Resisting Genocide

The world is witnessing the first live-streamed genocide—a colonization and ethnic cleansing plan, blatantly approved by a UN resolution. The Gaza Strip lies in ruins, its people maimed, starved, and left to be genocided. Journalists are exterminated for exposing these atrocities, and over 9500 Palestinian hostages are tortured, sexually assaulted, and executed.

Simultaneously, the West Bank is being ethnically cleansed by soldiers and settlers, with Palestinians killed defending their own land.

This discussion will deeply elaborate on these atrocities, the geopolitics and the imperialist and colonial economic gial involved, the western mainstream media complicity, the EU and global complicity. We will also address the necessity for an academic boycott and the role that universities can play—through institutional decisions, research, and pedagogy—all within the struggle for Palestinian liberation.

DATES & LOCATIONS :

DEC 10 | BRUSSELS

⏰18h-21h

📍Cinema Galeries

Galerie de la Reine 26,1000 Brussel

Including screening of« Selfies » by Gazan artist Reema Mahmoud.

➡️Any extra money collected after covering expenses will be donated to Palestine via the Marius Jacob foundation and to journalists in Gaza by Mariam Barghouti.