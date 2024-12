[Ghana] Feu vert pour une loi anti-LGBTQI+

Guerre / Antimilitarisme

UKRAINIAN QUEERS FACING RUSSIA ’S WAR ( SCREENING )

Almost three yeas into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army,this event sheds light on one of the many faces of Ukrainian resistance to aggression, namely queer resistance, both military and civilian. French and Dutch below ⬇⬇⬇ Almost three yeas into the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the...