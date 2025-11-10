stuut.info

NIEMAND IS ILLEGAAL Fundraiser

6 décembre - 18h30 - Place Masui 13, 1000 BXL

Racismes / Colonialismes Migrations / Frontières Résistances et solidarités internationales Prisons / Anticarcéral Arts / Créations

Fundraiser pour Getting the Voice Out

Bruxelles | sur https://stuut.info | Collectif : Getting The Voice Out | Collectif : Versterker BXL

Big fundraising party for Getting the voice out on Saturday 6 december in Place Masui 13 in collaboration with Versterker Bxl , supporting the resistance of people detained in Belgian deportation centers 🎙

🎷CONCERTS (19h-1h) 🎹

𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐩 (junk jazz)
𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐨 (synths, samples)
𝐀𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐲𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 (the power of anger)
𝐑𝐞#𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 (hybrid trance jazz)
𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐤𝐥𝐮𝐛 (percussion collective)
𝐑𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐤𝐨𝐨𝐫 (choir)
𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐬 (laser sounds)
𝐄𝐠𝐨𝐧’𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐛𝐲𝐩𝐮𝐧𝐤 (babypunk)

🎧 DJ (1h-3h) 🎚

𝐂𝐇𝟑𝐖𝟏𝐍𝐆 𝐆𝐔𝐌 𝐈𝐒 𝐅𝟒𝐊𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃 (dj + mc + poetry)
𝐃𝐫. 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐲 (fast hard tunes)

👕 Screen printing stand by Pigment vzw

📣 Info stand by Getting The Voice Out and Ni Jumet Ni Ailleurs

Entrance prix libre (suggested 13,12 euro) : 𝖡𝗋𝗂𝗇𝗀 𝖢𝖺𝗌𝗁 !

Zero tolerance policy : no harrassment or any form of discrimination.
Artwork by @annascho__ & Timo

