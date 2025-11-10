NIEMAND IS ILLEGAAL Fundraiser

13 novembre - 18h00 - Le steki

AU NOM DE LA SÉ CURIT É BlablaClasses n°2 : Les centres fermés

🔶 13/11 AU NOM DE LA SÉCURITÉ BlablaClasses n°2 : Les centres fermés🔶 Pour continuer ce premier cycle de 3 ateliers sur le thème de l’enfermement et des privations de liberté, nous allons parler des centres fermés, qui sont les centres de détention administrative pour personnes sans-papiers en Belgique. Nous nous questionnerons sur l’existence des centres fermés et les conditions de détention des personnes qui y sont détenues. Nous nous interrogerons sur le rôle des frontières, du système de papiers et de la détention administrative dans les politiques migratoires actuelles. Nous parlerons de comment envisager un monde sans tout cela. 📢 Getting the Voice Out est un collectif militant et autogéré qui lutte contre l’enfermement des personnes sans-papiers détenues dans les centres fermés. Iels font sortir au-delà des murs les voix des personnes auxquelles l’État belge refuse de donner un titre de séjour, des personnes que l’Office des étrangers enferme en attendant de les déporter dans leur pays d’origine. Getting the Voice Out se bat pour un monde sans frontières et sans prisons, pour que chacun·e soit libre de vivre, circuler et s’installer où iel le souhaite. ✊🔊 www.gettingthevoiceout.org 📣 D’octobre 2025 à juin 2026, les ateliers BlablaClasses auront pour mission de questionner le concept de sécurité et son impact politique. Nous aborderons, entre autres, les thèmes de l’enfermement, de l’autoritarisme et des violences systémiques en adoptant des points de vue féministe, anticapitaliste et décolonial. Nous nous interrogerons aussi sur la manière dont les discours sécuritaires ont parfois infusé dans les milieux associatifs et militants et nous apprendrons à les déconstruire. Pas besoin de connaître le sujet pour venir ! Nous demandons aux participant‧es de prendre part à ces ateliers dans une posture d’humilité, ouverte à la remise en question de leurs potentiels privilèges. Informations pratiques : 📅 Jeudi 13 novembre 2025 de 18h30 à 21h (accueil de 18h à 18h30) 📍 Le Steki (rue Gustave Defnet, 4-6 – 1060 Saint-Gilles) 🚊 Arrêt Bethléem à 170 m (tram 81), arrêt Porte de Hal à 750 m (tram 3 et 4, bus 48 et 52) 💲 Événement gratuit, inscription recommandée https://framaforms.org/au-nom-de-la-securite-blablaclasses-ndeg2-les-centres-fermes-1760702072 ♿ Accès PMR via une rampe de 20% et assises sans accoudoir, toilettes non accessibles PMR. Pas de parking. 🍿 Quelques boissons (non alcoolisées) sont disponibles sur place (en cash uniquement) et vous pouvez également apporter de quoi grignoter. 💬 Pour tout besoin spécifique, contactez-nous.