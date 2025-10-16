stuut.info

PROSFYGIKA ON TOUR - SOIREE SUR LA CONSTRUCTION ET LE MAINTIEN AUTONOME

Santé / Soins Logement / Squat Migrations / Frontières Résistances et solidarités internationales Soutien / Entraide

PROSFYGIKA ON TOUR - SOIREE SUR LA CONSTRUCTION ET LE MAINTIEN AUTONOME

Bruxelles | sur https://stuut.info
Changement de lieu suite à l’expulsion du collectif Zone Neutre par la police. L’évènement se passera au Recyclart

La Communauté Squattée de Prosfygika à Athènes est un quartier squatté au cœur d’Athènes qui a accueilli des milliers de personnes au cours des 15 dernières années et qui loge actuellement environ 400 personnes. Il s’agit d’un projet auto-organisé fondé sur la propriété commune, la solidarité, l’entraide et l’horizontalité. Il est constamment attaqué par l’État grec et les mégaprojets des entreprises qui poussent à la gentrification d’Athènes, c’est pourquoi ils ont lancé la campagne #SAVEPROSFYGIKA afin de restaurer elles.eux-mêmes les bâtiments historiques de Prosfygika.

Pour la première étape de la campagne, les camarades de Prosfygika visitent différentes villes d’Europe pour présenter leur lutte, créer des liens avec d’autres collectifs et renforcer la solidarité internationale. Le 17 octobre, iels arriveront à Bruxelles pour échanger avec d’autres collectifs et rencontrer des personnes interessées de contribuer au plan de restauration.

En tant que communauté avec plus de 15 ans d’expérience dans l’autogestion, on pense que nous avons beaucoup à apprendre les uns des autres. Une soirée sur la construction d’autonomie et de la construction autonome. Nous invitons tous les collectifs de Bruxelles, mais aussi tous.tes les architectes, ingénieurs et constructeurs et penseurs motivés qui seraient intéressés à soutenir la lutte en Athènes !

AU PROGRAMME :

  • 18h : Ouverture des portes + repas
  • 19h : Présentation par la délégation Prosfygika
  • 20h : Tables rondes :
    • La campagne soutien de #saveprosfygika
    • Auto-défense communautaire et resilience
    • Vivre en collectivité
    • Le maintien et les soins comme des pratiques autonomes
  • 21h : Musique et boissons

KIDS FRIENDLY - BRING CASH
LIEU : Zone Neutre, Square d’Aviation 3 Recyclart

Pour plus d’informations sur Prosfygika :
Email : save-prosfygika-internationalist@systemli.org
Instagram : @saveprosfygika
youtube : #saveprosfygika

NON A L’EXPULSION DE ZONE NEUTRE
REGULARISATION DE TOUTES LES PERSONNES SANS-PAPIERS

The Community of Squatted Prosfygika in Athens is a squatted neighborhood in the heart of Athens that has supported thousands of people for the past 15 years and currently is the home of around 400 people. It is a self-organized project grounded in communal ownership, solidarity, mutual aid and horizontality. It finds itself under constant attack by the Greek state and corporate mega projects pushing the gentrification of Athens, which is why they launched the #SAVEPROSFYGIKA campaign in order to restore the historic Prosfygika buildings themselves.

As a first milestone of the campaign, comrades from Prosfygika are touring different cities in Europe to present their struggle and to connect with others and promote international collaboration. On the 17th of October, they will arrive in Brussels to exchange with other collectives and get to know individuals that would be interested to contribute to the restoration plan.

As a community with over 15 years of experience in self-organisation, we think there is a lot that we can learn from each other. An evening on building autonomy and autonomous building. Inviting all collectives in Brussels, but also all architects, civil engineers and motivated builders and thinkers that would be interested to support the struggle in Athens !

ON THE PROGRAM :

  • 18h : Doors + Food
  • 19h : Presentation by the Prosfygika delegation
  • 20h : Discussion tables :
    • Support campaign of #saveprosfygika
    • Community self-defense and resilience
    • Living in collectivity
    • Maintenance and care as practices of autonomy
  • 21h : Music and drinks

KIDS FRIENDLY - BRING CASH
LOCATION : Zone Neutre, Square d’Aviation 3 Recyclart

For more information about Prosfygika :
Email : save-prosfygika-internationalist@systemli.org
Instagram : @saveprosfygika
youtube : #saveprosfygika

NO TO THE EXPULSION OF ZONE NEUTRE
REGULARISATION OF ALL UNDOCUMENTED PEOPLE


Anciens évènements

PROSFYGIKA ON TOUR - SOIREE SUR LA CONSTRUCTION ET LE MAINTIEN AUTONOME

 vendredi 17 octobre 2025  18h00 - 23h00
 vendredi 17 octobre 2025
18h00 - 23h00
 Recyclart,

 

rue de liverpool

Notes

Une question ou une remarque à faire passer au Stuut? Un complément d'information qui aurait sa place sous cet article? Clique ci-dessous!

Proposer un complément d'info

modération a priori

Ce forum est modéré a priori : votre contribution n’apparaîtra qu’après avoir été validée par un administrateur du site.

Texte du message

  • Ce formulaire accepte les raccourcis SPIP [->url] {{gras}} {italique} <quote> <code> et le code HTML <q> <del> <ins>. Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

DANS LES MÊMES THÉMATIQUES

5 novembre - 18h30 - Le DK

Commune Colère - Assemblée de Lutte

Travailleur·euses, syndiqué·es ou non, précaires, féministes, écologistes, antiracistes, étudiant·es, avec ou sans emploi, avec ou sans papiers... L’Arizona nous attaque tous·tes, nos droits, nos salaires, nos conditions de vie. Ensemble, organisons-nous et ripostons ! On fait le bilan sur la manifestation du 14 octobre, et on continue la lutte ensemble 💪 PROGRAMME ⏰ 18h00 : Ouverture des portes et accueil ⏰ 18h30 : Présentation aux nouvelles·eaux C’est la première fois que tu viens à une assemblée Commune Colère ? Alors viens à 18h30 pour qu’on te présente Commune Colère et qu’on t’explique comment se déroule l’assemblée. ⏰ 19h : Assemblée de lutte ⏰ 21h : Drink 📢 Viens, et ramène du monde !
Bruxelles Bruxelles | Santé / Soins |
Santé / Soins

[Carte blanche] 70 personnes sans papiers risquent la rue alors qu’une solution de relogement est en cours

Ce vendredi 17 octobre, le collectif Zone Neutre de 70 personnes sans papiers, dont 15 enfants, risque de se retrouver à la rue, alors même qu’une solution de relogement stable et négociée se profile. Pour éviter de se retrouver à la rue, le collectif appelle à un rassemblement ce vendredi dès 7h, sur le square de l’Aviation à Anderlecht. Nous publions une carte blanche du Front anti-expulsions, un groupe qui lutte à Bruxelles contre les expulsions. Le collectif Zone Neutre face à une nouvelle expulsion injuste Ce mardi, les septante personnes sans papiers du collectif ont appris avec colère, tristesse et une nouvelle montée d’angoisse qu’un nouvel avis d’expulsion était déposé à leur encontre pour vendredi 17/10 à 9 heures. En fin de semaine, les habitant.es ont également appris qu’un dispositif policier important était prévu pour les expulser. On suppose 2 policiers mobilisés ce vendredi par personne du collectif, pour procéder à leur expulsion d’un bâtiment qui restera vide des mois, voire des années. Le permis d’urbanisme devant permettre à la Staring Real Estate de transformer les anciens bureaux en hôtel (le quatrième sur cette place !) n’a même pas encore été octroyé. La nouvelle est d’autant plus incompréhensible que le collectif, en collaboration avec la Région travaille activement à une solution de relogement à Bruxelles. Une piste sérieuse, stable et concertée s’étant dégagée en fin de semaine dernière. Des discussions doivent encore avoir lieu avec le propriétaire de cet autre bâtiment qui accueillerait à terme les 70 personnes de la Zone Neutre. Quelques travaux devraient également être effectués afin de le remettre aux normes. Dans le même temps, le propriétaire du 3 Square de l’Aviation, la Staring Real Estate, continue à pousser pour expulser le collectif, alors même que l’audience du recours n’a pas encore eu lieu. Celle-ci étant fixée au 3 novembre. Le collectif appuyé par leurs avocates conteste la procédure mobilisée par la Staring Real Estate pour obtenir un jugement d’expulsion. En continuant dans cette voie violente, la société propriétaire bafoue des droits fondamentaux en profitant d’un cadre légal, favorisant les droits de la propriété privée aux détriments de droits sociaux. Nous leur demandons de réfléchir sérieusement à la portée de leurs actions. Ils s’apprêtent à mettre à la rue 70 personnes, dont 15 enfants, alors que l’hiver est à notre porte et surtout qu’une voie vers une solution de relogement est ouverte. Nous rappelons que la Staring Real Estate n’a pas encore obtenu le permis d’urbanisme, nécessaire au début des travaux, promettant une nouvelle période de vacance immobilière et de vide sur une place qui a expérimenté la vie, les activités socio-culturelles pour et avec le quartier du collectif Zone Neutre. Depuis l’arrivée du collectif sur le Square de l’Aviation, le riverain.es ont en effet sentis une différence sur celle-ci. Fêtes ouvertes vers le quartier, château gonflable,...
Bruxelles Bruxelles |
Santé / Soins

Journée internationale pour l’élimination de la pauvreté

Un désert à la Bourse pour protester contre les mesures antisociales de l’Arizona Le front Rendre Visible l’Invisible (RVI) appelle à se rassembler le 17 octobre, à l’occasion de la Journée internationale pour l’élimination de la pauvreté, place de la Bourse de 16h à 20h, pour revendiquer ensemble une société plus égalitaire et des décisions politiques porteuses de changement. Rendez-vous dès 16h pour assister aux différentes activités et aux prises de parole : 16h - 18h : Animation et témoignages 18h - 18h45 : Fanfare et performance de danse 18h45 - 20h : Parade aux lanternes
Belgique Belgique |
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Santé / Soins
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Logement / Squat
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Migrations / Frontières
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Résistances et solidarités internationales
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Soutien / Entraide

Publiez !

Comment publier sur Stuut ?

Stuut est un média ouvert à la publication.
La proposition d'article se fait à travers l’interface privée du site.
Si vous rencontrez le moindre problème ou que vous avez des questions,
n’hésitez pas à nous le faire savoir par e-mail: contact@stuut.info