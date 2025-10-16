PROSFYGIKA ON TOUR - SOIREE SUR LA CONSTRUCTION ET LE MAINTIEN AUTONOME

Changement de lieu suite à l’expulsion du collectif Zone Neutre par la police. L’évènement se passera au Recyclart

La Communauté Squattée de Prosfygika à Athènes est un quartier squatté au cœur d’Athènes qui a accueilli des milliers de personnes au cours des 15 dernières années et qui loge actuellement environ 400 personnes. Il s’agit d’un projet auto-organisé fondé sur la propriété commune, la solidarité, l’entraide et l’horizontalité. Il est constamment attaqué par l’État grec et les mégaprojets des entreprises qui poussent à la gentrification d’Athènes, c’est pourquoi ils ont lancé la campagne #SAVEPROSFYGIKA afin de restaurer elles.eux-mêmes les bâtiments historiques de Prosfygika.

Pour la première étape de la campagne, les camarades de Prosfygika visitent différentes villes d’Europe pour présenter leur lutte, créer des liens avec d’autres collectifs et renforcer la solidarité internationale. Le 17 octobre, iels arriveront à Bruxelles pour échanger avec d’autres collectifs et rencontrer des personnes interessées de contribuer au plan de restauration.

En tant que communauté avec plus de 15 ans d’expérience dans l’autogestion, on pense que nous avons beaucoup à apprendre les uns des autres. Une soirée sur la construction d’autonomie et de la construction autonome. Nous invitons tous les collectifs de Bruxelles, mais aussi tous.tes les architectes, ingénieurs et constructeurs et penseurs motivés qui seraient intéressés à soutenir la lutte en Athènes !

AU PROGRAMME :

18h : Ouverture des portes + repas

19h : Présentation par la délégation Prosfygika

20h : Tables rondes : La campagne soutien de #saveprosfygika Auto-défense communautaire et resilience Vivre en collectivité Le maintien et les soins comme des pratiques autonomes

21h : Musique et boissons

KIDS FRIENDLY - BRING CASH

LIEU : Zone Neutre, Square d’Aviation 3 Recyclart

Pour plus d’informations sur Prosfygika :

Email : save-prosfygika-internationalist@systemli.org

Instagram : @saveprosfygika

youtube : #saveprosfygika

NON A L’EXPULSION DE ZONE NEUTRE

REGULARISATION DE TOUTES LES PERSONNES SANS-PAPIERS

The Community of Squatted Prosfygika in Athens is a squatted neighborhood in the heart of Athens that has supported thousands of people for the past 15 years and currently is the home of around 400 people. It is a self-organized project grounded in communal ownership, solidarity, mutual aid and horizontality. It finds itself under constant attack by the Greek state and corporate mega projects pushing the gentrification of Athens, which is why they launched the #SAVEPROSFYGIKA campaign in order to restore the historic Prosfygika buildings themselves.

As a first milestone of the campaign, comrades from Prosfygika are touring different cities in Europe to present their struggle and to connect with others and promote international collaboration. On the 17th of October, they will arrive in Brussels to exchange with other collectives and get to know individuals that would be interested to contribute to the restoration plan.

As a community with over 15 years of experience in self-organisation, we think there is a lot that we can learn from each other. An evening on building autonomy and autonomous building. Inviting all collectives in Brussels, but also all architects, civil engineers and motivated builders and thinkers that would be interested to support the struggle in Athens !



ON THE PROGRAM :

18h : Doors + Food

19h : Presentation by the Prosfygika delegation

20h : Discussion tables : Support campaign of #saveprosfygika Community self-defense and resilience Living in collectivity Maintenance and care as practices of autonomy

21h : Music and drinks

KIDS FRIENDLY - BRING CASH

LOCATION : Zone Neutre, Square d’Aviation 3 Recyclart

For more information about Prosfygika :

Email : save-prosfygika-internationalist@systemli.org

Instagram : @saveprosfygika

youtube : #saveprosfygika

NO TO THE EXPULSION OF ZONE NEUTRE

REGULARISATION OF ALL UNDOCUMENTED PEOPLE