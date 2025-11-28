School of the Revolution : Repression & Resistance

Throughout the month, we discussed the various forms of repression and the tools it uses. For our final school, we will listen to those facing and fighting repression in Brussels, and in working groups, reevaluate our strategies of resistance against the escalating climate of fascism in Europe. Join us as we discuss ’Repression & Resistance’ with Defend Dissent and Samidoun Brussels.

Our school will take place this Saturday, 15-18h at One Field Fallow (Rue de l’Enseignement 60). See you there.

School of the Revolution is a popular education initiative that is open to everyone except zionists, cops, collaborators or other fascists.