📚 SlowRead : Shared Readings on Degrowth

Have any of these books been sitting on your “to-read” list forever ? Same here !

Let’s finally open them — together. Join us for a slow reading session where we read, reflect, and discuss degrowth ideas in great company.

📅 When

• 22 November – The Case for Degrowth

• 13 December – Less is More

• 24 January – Selected chapters from Degrowth : A Vocabulary for a New Era

⏰ Schedule

• 10:00 – Arrive, grab a tea, and choose a chapter

• 10:15 – Read slowly, surrounded by fellow readers

• 11:15 – Share insights and join the discussion

📍 Where

Unity Bookshop Pop-up

Chau. de Wavre 331, 1040 Etterbeek, Bruxelles

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/unitybookshop.brussels

🍿 Extras

• Bring a snack for our potluck table (optional, but always welcome !)

• Bring your book if you have it. If not, we can share a chapter on-site or send it before the event (having an e-reader or laptop helps).

✅ Register here : https://growth-kills.frama.space/apps/forms/s/BCfScwYJ7FJGafqJB2neaTK3

🐌 About

This event is organised by GrowthKills, a civil disobedience campaign supported by Scientist Rebellion.

We challenge the ideology of infinite growth on a finite planet.

Website : https://growthkills.org

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/growthkills