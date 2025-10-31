📚 SlowRead : Shared Readings on Degrowth
Have any of these books been sitting on your “to-read” list forever ? Same here !
Let’s finally open them — together. Join us for a slow reading session where we read, reflect, and discuss degrowth ideas in great company.
📅 When
• 22 November – The Case for Degrowth
• 13 December – Less is More
• 24 January – Selected chapters from Degrowth : A Vocabulary for a New Era
⏰ Schedule
• 10:00 – Arrive, grab a tea, and choose a chapter
• 10:15 – Read slowly, surrounded by fellow readers
• 11:15 – Share insights and join the discussion
📍 Where
Unity Bookshop Pop-up
Chau. de Wavre 331, 1040 Etterbeek, Bruxelles
🍿 Extras
• Bring a snack for our potluck table (optional, but always welcome !)
• Bring your book if you have it. If not, we can share a chapter on-site or send it before the event (having an e-reader or laptop helps).
🐌 About
This event is organised by GrowthKills, a civil disobedience campaign supported by Scientist Rebellion.
We challenge the ideology of infinite growth on a finite planet.
