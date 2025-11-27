stuut.info

Sunday Walk - The Revolutionary History of Touristified Brussels

30 novembre - 14h00 - Brussels

Sunday Walk - The Revolutionary History of Touristified Brussels

1h30 free walking tour around the Brussels’ center with a local anarcho-communist historian.
Meeting point = 14h at Porte de Flandres ( Rue de Flandres 197)
Departure = 14h15 (If you are late, we walk up the Rue des Flandres towards the Sainte-Catherine Church)
Language = English (!)

Bruxelles

Today, the city center of Brussels is a space dominated by real estate speculators, Neo-liberal lobbyists, Christmas markets and mass consumption-tourism. Any leftist presence is sporadic and discrete, and many locals even tend to avoid the area. But this wasn’t always the case.

Long before Saint-Gilles became cool, the Grand-Place and its surroundings were the hotbed of socialist, communist and anarchist militancy in Brussels. Together, we discover and reclaim the stories of a profoundly political area, which has seen medieval worker’s uprisings, revolutionary barricades, communist manifesto’s, feminist strikes, anti-fascist urban guerilla, and much more.

The tour ends at Boom café, where you can always get a warm drink and some nice zines. Make sure to bring cash !

Sunday Walk - The Revolutionary History of Touristified Brussels

 dimanche 30 novembre 2025  14h00 - 16h00
 dimanche 30 novembre 2025
14h00 - 16h00 iCal
 Brussels,

 

Rue de Flandre - 197 - Vlaamsesteenweg

**Visite guidée - Histoire Révolutionnaire d’un Espace Touristifié**

Balade anarcho-communiste pour se réapproprier le coeur de Bruxelles Salut ! Ce dimanche à 12h, on vous invite pour une balade historique (en Français) au centre-ville dit « touristique » de Bruxelles, avec un guide local historien et anarcho-communiste. On découvrira ensemble les anciens soulèvements, barricades, émeutes et révolutions Bruxelloises, que l’école de l’État à tenté de cacher sous le tapis. RDV à 12h à la Porte de Flandres (Rue de Flandres 209, en face du Café Walvis) On commence à 12h15 pile. La balade est gratuite et durera environ 1h30. On termine le parcours au Boom Café.
Bruxelles

