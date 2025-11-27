Sunday Walk - The Revolutionary History of Touristified Brussels

Today, the city center of Brussels is a space dominated by real estate speculators, Neo-liberal lobbyists, Christmas markets and mass consumption-tourism. Any leftist presence is sporadic and discrete, and many locals even tend to avoid the area. But this wasn’t always the case.

Long before Saint-Gilles became cool, the Grand-Place and its surroundings were the hotbed of socialist, communist and anarchist militancy in Brussels. Together, we discover and reclaim the stories of a profoundly political area, which has seen medieval worker’s uprisings, revolutionary barricades, communist manifesto’s, feminist strikes, anti-fascist urban guerilla, and much more.

The tour ends at Boom café, where you can always get a warm drink and some nice zines. Make sure to bring cash !