[manifestation] Stop violences sexistes et sexuelles !

23 novembre - 14h00 - Bruxelles

[manifestation] Stop violences sexistes et sexuelles !

Féminismes / Antipatriarcat
FR : La plateforme Mirabal vous invite à sa manifestation nationale contre les violences basées sur le genre ce dimanche 23/11/2025 ! 📣🔥✊
📍 Place Jean Jacobs
🎤 12h : Animations
👣 14h : Départ de la manif

NL : Het Mirabal-platform nodigt u uit voor haar nationale betoging tegen gendergerelateerd geweld op zondag 23/11/2025 ! 📣🔥✊
📍 Jan Jacobsplein
🎤 12u : Animaties
👣 14u : Vertrek van de betoging

