[manifestation] Stop violences sexistes et sexuelles !

23 novembre - 14h00 - Bruxelles

Eyes on Sudan, Hands off Women

🇸🇩 LE SILENCE N’EST PAS UNE OPTION. Au Soudan, alors que les massacres se poursuivent, les violences sexuelles sont utilisées comme arme de guerre, les femmes et les filles étant particulièrement visées. Face à ces abus généralisés, notamment les viols, les viols collectifs et l’esclavage sexuel, nous ne pouvons rester silencieux. ✊ C’est pourquoi, lors de la Marche Mirabal contre la violence sexiste, le Réseau de solidarité avec le Soudan et Amnesty International @amnestybefr @amnestyvlaanderen se tiendront solidaires des femmes et des filles soudanaises qui ont survécu à des violences sexuelles. 📢 Rejoignez-nous pour exiger la fin immédiate des violences sexuelles au Soudan. 👉 Rendez-vous le dimanche 23 novembre à 13h30 à la place Jean Jacobs, 1000 Bruxelles. 🇸🇩 SILENCE IS NOT AN OPTION. In Sudan, during the ongoing massacres, sexual violence is being used as a weapon of war, with women and girls particularly targeted. Faced with widespread abuses, including rape, gang rape, and sexual slavery. We cannot remain silent. ✊ This is why, during the Mirabal March against gender-based violence, Sudan Solidarity Network and Amnesty International @amnestybefr @amnestyvlaanderen will stand in solidarity with Sudanese women and girls who are survivors of sexual violence. 📢 Join us to demand the immediate end of sexual violence in Sudan. 👉 Meet us on Sunday, November 23rd, at 1:30 p.m. at Place Jean Jacobs, 1000 Brussels. 🇸🇩 في السودان، ‎وفي ظل المجازر الحاصلة، العنف الجنسي بقى سلاح حرب، والنساء والبنات هم الأكتر تضرراً. امام الانتهاكات الواسعة، من اغتصاب، واغتصاب جماعي، واستعباد جنسي، ما بنقدر نسكت. ‎✊ عشان كدا، وفي إطار مسيرة ميرابال ضد العنف القائم على نوع الجنس، شبكة التضامن مع السودان ومنظمة العفو الدولية حيوقفوا مع النساء والبنات السودانيات الناجيات من العنف الجنسي. ‎📢 تعالوا معانا ونطالب بإيقاف العنف الجنسي فوراً في السودان. ‎👉 نتلاقى يوم الأحد 23 نوفمبر، الساعة 1:30 ظهر، في ميدان Place Jean Jacobs، بروكسل 1000.