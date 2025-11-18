[manifestation] Stop violences sexistes et sexuelles !

FR : La plateforme Mirabal vous invite à sa manifestation nationale contre les violences basées sur le genre ce dimanche 23/11/2025 ! 📣🔥✊
📍 Place Jean Jacobs
🎤 12h : Animations
👣 14h : Départ de la manif
NL : Het Mirabal-platform nodigt u uit voor haar nationale betoging tegen gendergerelateerd geweld op zondag 23/11/2025 ! 📣🔥✊
📍 Jan Jacobsplein
🎤 12u : Animaties
👣 14u : Vertrek van de betoging
