Gaza, poème réel publié sur Popular résistance et traduit pour la plateforme Charleroi pour la Palestine

PUBLIÉ 3 DÉCEMBRE 2023 Par Mazin Qumsiyeh – Bethlehem

Publié le 17 novembre 2023 sur Popular Resistance

Traduction EN=>FR : Milady Renoir

Les larmes s’arrêtent

La respiration s’arrête

Les battements de cœur s’arrêtent

Dieu est-il silencieux ?

L’oppression va-t-elle cesser ?

Oserons-nous mettre fin à la suprématie “juive” ?

Est-ce que quelqu’un fera signe d’arrêter ?

Qui peut les faire arrêter ?

Laissant le soleil pénétrer

Le génocide doit cesser

Jusqu’à ce que la justice prévale

Et le bateau à Gaza navigue

Jusqu’au retour des réfugiés

Que l’humanité ait son tour

Jusqu’à ce que l’apartheid soit démantelé

Et nos oliviers sont replantés

Jusqu’à ce que le Phénix palestinien se lève

Triomphant de ses cendres

Gardez l’espoir vivant chaque jour

Nous vaincrons un jour

Du fleuve à la mer

La Palestine sera libre.

11800 murdered civilians : men, women, 4600 children

But the victim we are told is the villain

Many a death certificate written before birth certificate

Yet, rotten governments western and arab procrastinate

No point to count the thousands rotting under the rubble

For no one has tools or equipment to go to the trouble

No counting of « unknowns » burried in mass graves

For there are still living injured after each of the shockwaves

The 27,000 living dead are injured many cannot be treated

For hospitals were bombed, medicine denied, and they can’t even be shielded

Hungry and thirsty they envy the dead

Children merely want to die having last meal fed

Or go to heaven where they can play

They hate the counting and feebly pray

To live to tell a story, realize dreams, maybe safety arrive

silence the bombs and keep hope alive

Tears stop



Facilities of medical service

Rendered out of practice

Al-Shifa (The cure) hospital was framed

With lies so it can be maimed

A pyrrhic « victory » for the offensive occupiers

Hapless patients, displaced people, doctors, nurses : all murders

Denied electricity, water, food, medicines, no place to go

Western hypocrites to a simple ceasefire, they say no

Many newborns off incubators die with feeble cries

Dialysis patients in agonies perish while humanity’s conscience dies

Breathing stops



Cancer patients with no treatment and even no morphine to ease their pain

thousands of pounds of amputated legs

But the injured will not be saved

All watch others die and then their turns come

Sickening is the smell of death and rotting corpses

Streets filled with dust and pieces of flesh

Heartbeats stop



45,000 tons of bombs (2 nuclear bomb equivalents) are dropped

An Israeli picture of a scene pathetically photoshopped

10 kg per person in Gaza… every few minutes a US supplied JDAM

Politicians in shiny suits paid by lobbies talk a sham

US bombs kill one every four minutes, a child every ten minutes

Are there red lines. No we are told there are no limits

Homes, schools, water tanks, restaurants, streets destroyed

Hospitals, universities, office buildings, bakeries leveled

No contending armies – this is genocide

Even animals and plants not spared – this is ecoside

And there is the endless « depleted » uranium shells

New incendiary on baby flesh for revenge and war bells

Is God silent ?



A girl begs God for martyrdom to join her family – I am alone she scream

Another child is asked what he would do when he grows up.. he says we don’t dare dream

A burnt child trembles in shock voice quivering- her one eye to a doctor pleads

But the old Zionists watching stock prices care none but their greeds

Abducted men tortured naked and deprived of food, sleep, and water

Matter not to leaders interested in protecting the illegal squatter

Will the screams of mothers who lost their babies

Make men in 5-star hotels and conventions hesitate when they dip their pastries ?

Make more than a statement of « concern »

For an ongoing holocaust to discern ?

Let alone the drums of war on civilians stop ?



Western media parrot endless lies

Pathetic talking points disproven yet fuel the slaughter as time flies

Massacres need a cover… Hamas will suffice

The truth we are told can be a sacrifice

For there are gas fields of Gaza to take

A new Middle East to make

Where there is no space for truth, justice, or even basic humanity

Where hubris replaces humility

Only space for greed, hegemony, and endless suffering

And the perpetuation of unipolar world worth ushering

Elbit systems worth more than the death of 13000

McDonnell Douglas worth the tiny death bags of 6000

When will the voice of jets scream

and the clank of money stream

get a ceasefire and make a child’s hurt stop ?

Lack of mercy stop ?



Children of a lesser God must endure racism

A sacrifice at the feet of the Golden calf of Zionism

One more holocaust added to dozens before it for chauvinism

Crush the aspirations of 15 million Palestinians for the sake of imperialism

Remind me : Did the Nazis deny water and food to occupied cities ?

Did the Americans besiege any Iraqi hospitals to make them cemeteries ?

Is the new agent orange and napalm ‘white phosphorous’ ?

Does history repeat itself once as tragedy once as farce ?

Will oppression stop ?



Will genocide satisfy the injured pride of the « chosen »

Will it satisfy the guilty feelings of those in colonial times frozen

Comfortable on top of the world with an 5th strongest military

Or is it a terror organized army with a fake state, WMD and artilleries

Deir Yassin, Tantura, Jabalia and hundreds of other massacres since 1948

State terror from a state built on terror of Irgun, Hagana and Stern since 1921

To facilitate ethnic cleansing with eight million refugees considered not enough

Having established a « Jewish state » by trying to destroy Palestine is tough

How dare us call for return to a pluralistic society

How dare us show extreme anxiety

Will we dare stop Jewish supremacy ?



The West Bank already started to be destroyed

Jenin streets and homes and another hospital besieged

Our fate will be like Gaza, the terrorist army warned

Beirut too soon and other cities will also be damned

for our « new Middle East » with Starbucks

Grow General Electric and all war stocks

The USA has got Israel’s back and gives the weapons to kill

American Taxpayers foot the bill

Will anyone signal stop ?



Of the carnage, there will be survivors alive

They are also those who also watched it live

They will not be forgiving

They will not be forgetting

Keeping the hope alive for peace

They promise to work harder for the nightmare to cease

Who can make them stop ?



Thank you Gaza for teaching us to care

Thank you Gaza for teaching us to dare

Thank you for awakening hearts and minds

Thank you for removing the blinds

Dropping the masks

Clarifying the tasks

Letting the sun shine through



Millions go out on streets, blocking roads and the US den of (Congress) thieves

For how can one stop anyone who believes

Some lose jobs and many get arrested

A small price to pay to get connected

Haunted by the pain of living

Feeling guilty when we are eating or drinking

As 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza denied such

And all they ask from us is not much

Stop your governments from supporting criminals

Who dare to call us human animals

(Actually animals are much kinder than many humans)

Genocide must stop



Until justice prevails

And the boat in Gaza sails

Until refugees return

And humanity gets a turn

Until apartheid is dismantled

And our olive trees get replanted

Until the Palestine Phoenix rises

Triumphant from the ashes

Keep the hope alive every day

We shall overcome someday

From the River to the Sea

Palestine will be free