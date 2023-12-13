Les demandeur.euse.s d’asile dénoncent la lenteur et l’inhumanité des procédures d’asile en Belgique.

📅 Rendez-vous à 14h Place Horta (Anderlecht) avec vos pancartes et vos slogans

❤️ Solidarity with all migrants !

📢

A leur arrivée en Belgique, iels font face à des conditions d’accueil déplorables. Alors que la crise de l’accueil perdure, de nombreuses personnes se retrouvent à la rue, sans possibilité de travailler légalement, sans prise en charge sociale correcte. La lenteur des procédures ajoute à leur précarité. Cette situation a un impact considérable sur la santé mentale et physique des demandeur.euse.s d’asile, et leur capacité à construire une vie digne dans notre pays.

Pour cette raison, un groupe de demandeur.euse.s d’asile de différentes nationalités organise un rassemblement devant le CGRA.

🔥 Iels nous APPELLENT A SE MOBILISER avec elleux.

❤️ Solidarité avec tous les migrant.e.s !

📢 يندّد طالبو اللجوء في بلجيكا بالبطئ واللاإنسانية في إجراءات اللجوء.

فعند وصولهم إلى بلجيكا، يواجهون ظروف استقبال كارثية. ومع استمرار أزمة الاستقبال يجد العديد من الأشخاص أنفسهم في الشارع لذلك ليس لهم الحق في العمل بشكل قانوني و يظلوا دون رعاية اجتماعية مناسبة ، ان بطئ الإجراءات زاد من وضع طالبي اللجؤ تردي مما أثر بشكل كبير على الصحة العقلية والجسدية لطالبي اللجوء، وعلى قدرتهم على بناء حياة كريمة في بلجيكا.

لهذا السبب، ينظم مجموعة من طالبي اللجوء من مختلف الجنسيات

تظاهرة أمام الكمسارية CGRA.

موقع التظاهرة

Rue Ernest Blerot 39, 1070 Anderlecht

🔥 يدعوننا إلى التعبئة معهم.

❤️ التضامن مع جميع المهاجرين !

📢 Asielzoekers hekelen de traagheid en onmenselijkheid van asielprocedures in België.

Wanneer ze in België aankomen, worden ze geconfronteerd met erbarmelijke opvangvoorzieningen. Terwijl de opvangcrisis aanhoudt, bevinden veel mensen zich op straat, zonder de mogelijkheid om legaal te werken, zonder de juiste sociale steun. Langzame procedures dragen bij aan hun onzekerheid. Dit heeft een aanzienlijke impact op de mentale en fysieke gezondheid van eisers. De Europese Unie heeft een lange traditie in het zoeken naar asiel en het opbouwen van een waardig leven in ons land.

Daarom organiseert een groep asielzoekers van verschillende nationaliteiten een bijeenkomst voor de CGRA.

🔥 Ze bellen ons om met hen te mobiliseren.

❤️ Solidariteit met alle migranten !

📢 Asylum seekers denounce the slowness and inhumanity of asylum procedures in Belgium.

When they arrive in Belgium, they face deplorable reception conditions. While the reception crisis persists, many people find themselves on the streets, without the possibility of working legally, without proper social support. Slow procedures add to their precariousness. This has a significant impact on the mental and physical health of claimants. The European Union has a long tradition of seeking asylum and building a dignified life in our country.

For this reason, a group of asylum seekers of different nationalities organizes a gathering in front of the CGRA.

🔥 They call us to mobilize with them.

❤️ Solidarity with all migrants !

15/12 - 14h : GATHERING FOR A HUMAN ASYLUM PROCEDURE

📢 Asylum seekers denounce the slowness and inhumanity of asylum procedures in Belgium.

When they arrive in Belgium, they face deplorable reception conditions. While the reception crisis persists, many people find themselves on the streets, without the possibility of working legally, without proper social support. Slow procedures add to their precariousness. This has a significant impact on the mental and physical health of claimants. The European Union has a long tradition of seeking asylum and building a dignified life in our country.

For this reason, a group of asylum seekers of different nationalities organizes a gathering in front of the CGRA.

🔥 They call us to mobilize with them.

📅 Appointment at 15/12 at 14h Place Horta (Anderlecht) with your signs and your slogans !

❤️ Solidarity with all migrants !