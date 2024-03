[Espagne] Vers l’amnistie pour les indépendantistes catalans

18 mars - 17h00 - Uccle - Ambassade de la Hongrie

FREE ALL ANTIFAS - Action Day Against Repression : Rally at the Embassy of Hungary

FREE ALL ANTIFAS - Action Day Against Repression : Rally at the Embassy of Hungary AFA BXL - Secours Rouge - Front d’Action Révolutionnaire 18.03 - 5 P.M ACTION DAY RALLY AT THE EMBASSY OF HUNGARY For over a year now, Hungary has been taking legal action across Europe against anti-fascist activists...