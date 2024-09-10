Nederlands hieronder English below

contact:riseforclimatebelgium@gmail.com

Toustes ensemble le vendredi 20 septembre à 17h30 à Bruxelles-Central pour le futur de la planète !

CONCERT ET MARCHE #NowForFuture

À l’occasion de la journée de grève mondiale pour le climat (Global Climate Strike) les organisations Youth for Climate, Rise for Climate, Grootouders voor het Klimaat etc. appellent à la mobilisation pour rappeler aux dirigeant·es l’importance des mesures pour la justice sociale et climatique.

Nous voulons interpeller les chefs d’états du monde entier qui se réunissent à l’ ONU pour un sommet mondial sur le futur les 22 et 23 septembre.

Lancées par Fridays For Future en 2019 à l’initiative de Greta Thunberg, les grèves mondiales pour le climat rassemblent jeunes, citoyen·nes et organisations du monde entier pour s’opposer à la destruction du climat et des écosystèmes.

Objectif : interpeller encore et encore les politique pour qu’iels prennent des mesures efficaces face à l’urgence climatique.

Nous demandons :

Le respect de l’Accord de Paris

L’arrêt des subventions des énergies fossiles

L’adoption par les pays de l’ UE du Traité de non-prolifération des combustibles fossiles ( www.fossilfueltreaty.org )

Une transition écologique respectueuse de l'humain et socialement juste

Le droit universel à l’eau pour les 3 milliards de personnes qui n’ont pas accès à l’eau potable et à l’assainissement

Pourquoi se mobiliser :

Nous sommes la *dernière génération* à pouvoir le faire avant un monde invivable où l’humanité et le vivant vont totalement disparaître. Nous ne *pouvons pas* nous résigner à l’échec du Pacte Vert et des mesures de protection du climat en faveur des profits et de la croissance économique.

L’austérité et les « pauses climatiques » ne peuvent être des réponses à la crise mondiale que nous traversons ! En solidarité avec les MAPA et les classes défavorisées, nous marchons, ensemble et déterminé·es.

Le 20 septembre, tous·tes dans la rue pour notre futur ! ✊

17:30 Introduction Fridays For Future, Youth for Climate and Rise For Climate

17.35 Jean-Pascal van Ypersele former vice-president of the IPCC

17:40 Duo EJ EYRE & Getch

18.00 European and Belgian NGOs

18.05 The Singer Ucci Why

18.30 march around the centre led by Brazilian percussionists

19.30 return to central station

19.35 YFC flash mob, Collectif Artiste Agora des Habitants de la Terre for the universal right to water , final collective songs and announcements

20.00 end

NEDERLANDS :

Alle samen vrijdag 20 september om 17.30 uur in Brussel-Centraal !

CONCERT EN MARS #NowForFuture

Ter gelegenheid van de Global Climate Strike roepen Youth for Climate, Rise for Climate, Grootouders voor het Klimaat en anderen op tot mobilisatie om politieke leiders te herinneren aan het belang van sociaal- en klimaatrechtvaardige maatregelen.

We willen een beroep doen op de staatshoofden van de wereld die op 22 en 23 september bij de VN bijeenkomen voor een wereldtop over de toekomst.

De wereldwijde klimaatstakingen, in 2019 gelanceerd door Fridays For Future op initiatief van Greta Thunberg, brengen jongeren, burgers en organisaties van over de hele wereld samen om zich te verzetten tegen de vernietiging van het klimaat en

ecosystemen.

Het doel is om politici keer op keer op te roepen om effectieve actie te ondernemen in het licht van de klimaatnoodtoestand.

We roepen op tot :

Naleving van de Overeenkomst van Parijs

Een einde aan subsidies voor fossiele brandstoffen

De aanneming door EU -landen van het Non-Proliferatieverdrag voor Fossiele Brandstoffen ( www.fossilfueltreaty.org )

Een ecologische transitie die de mensenrechten respecteert en sociaal rechtvaardig is

Het universele recht op water voor de 3 miljard mensen die geen toegang hebben tot drinkwater en sanitaire voorzieningen

Waarom actie ondernemen ?

Wij zijn de *laatste generatie* die dit kan doen voordat er een ondraaglijke wereld ontstaat waarin de mensheid en levende wezens volledig zullen verdwijnen. We *kunnen* ons *niet* neerleggen bij het mislukken van de Green Deal en klimaatbeschermingsmaatregelen ten gunste van winst en economische groei.

Bezuinigingen en “klimaatpauze” mogen niet het antwoord zijn op de wereldwijde crisis die we doormaken ! In solidariteit met MAPA en de benadeelde klassen trekken we samen en vastberaden ten strijde.

Op 20 september, iedereen op straat voor onze toekomst ! ✊

ENGLISH :

All together Friday 20 September at 5.30 PM at Brussels-Central !

CONCERT AND MARCH #NowForFuture

To mark the Global Climate Strike, Youth for Climate, Rise for Climate, Grootouders voor het Klimaat and others are calling for mobilisation to reaffirm to political leaders the importance of social and climate justice measures.

We want to appeal to the world’s heads of state who are meeting at the UN for a world summit on the future on 22 and 23 September.

Launched by Fridays For Future in 2019 at the initiative of Greta Thunberg, the Global Climate Strikes bring together young people, citizens and organisations from all over the world to oppose the destruction of the climate and ecosystems.

The aim is to call on politicians again and again to take effective action in the face of the climate emergency.

We are calling for :

Compliance with the Paris Agreement

An end to fossil fuel subsidies

EU countries to adopt the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty ( www.fossilfueltreaty.org )

An ecological transition that respects people and is socially just

The universal right to water for the 3 billion people who do not have access to drinking water and sanitation

Why take action :

We are the *last generation* able to do so before an unbearable world in which humanity and all living things will totally disappear. We *cannot* resign ourselves to the failure of the Green Deal and climate protection measures, in favour of profits and economic growth.

Austerity and ‘climate pause’ cannot be the answers to the global crisis we are going through ! In solidarity with MAPA and the underprivileged classes, we are marching. We are together. We are determined.

On 20 September, let’s all take to the streets for our future ! ✊