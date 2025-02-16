Screening docu « Paradigma »

https://www.paradigmathemovie.com/#trailer

— - français en bas ---

Screening documentary “Paradigma”

“History keeps on repeating itself. Perhaps because we haven’t been listening to what was being said.”

Human civilizations are held together by the stories they share. These stories offer meaning and purpose. However, these hegemonic narratives possess the potential to transform into entrenched habits and traditions that, over generations, become seemingly indisputable. These paradigms, which influence our daily actions almost unnoticed, can only be rewritten if we consciously recognize what these narratives make possible or impossible, sayable or unsayable. What balance of power do they preserve and who upholds and benefits from these narratives ?

Using only archive footage, “Paradigma”, directed by Jozef Devillé (The Sound of Belgium, 2012 and No Friends (but the Mountains), 2018) and Pablo Eekman, uncovers that the problems we’re facing today are anything but new. The many consequences of climate change, the erosion of ‘democratic’ institutions and the proliferation of fake news have been around for decades. “Paradigma” is a cinematic essay that delves into our collective failure to address these challenges at their core, revealing Western capitalist societies to be stuck in a loop.

Screening of the documentary @

Caldarium, Rue De Wautier 121, 1020 Laeken

Tuesday 18th of March, 7:30pm

One of the directors, Jozef Devillé, will be present to introduce the documentary. Time for debate and a drink after the screening.

(Dutch, English and French spoken, French subtitles)

Projection documentaire “Paradigma”

"L’histoire se répète.. Peut-être parce que nous n’avons pas écouté ce qui était dit."

Les civilisations humaines sont soudées par les histoires qu’elles partagent. Ces histoires offrent un sens et un but. Cependant, ces récits hégémoniques ont le potentiel de se transformer en habitudes et traditions bien ancrées qui, au fil des générations, deviennent apparemment indiscutables. Ces paradigmes, qui influencent nos actions quotidiennes de manière presque inaperçue, ne peuvent être réécrits que si nous reconnaissons consciemment ce que ces récits rendent possible ou impossible, dicible ou inavouable. Nous devrions nous interroger sur l’équilibre des pouvoirs qu’ils préservent et sur ceux qui les soutiennent et en profitent.

Utilisant uniquement des images d’archives, "Paradigma", réalisé par Jozef Devillé (The Sound of Belgium, 2012 and No Friends (but the Mountains), 2018) et Pablo Eekman, révèle que les problèmes auxquels nous sommes confrontés aujourd’hui sont loin d’être nouveaux. Les nombreuses conséquences du changement climatique, l’érosion des institutions "démocratiques" et la prolifération des "fake news" existent depuis des décennies. "Paradigma" est un essai cinématographique qui se penche sur notre incapacité collective à traiter ces problèmes à la racine, révélant que les sociétés capitalistes occidentales sont enfermées dans une boucle.

Projection du documentaire au

Caldarium, Rue De Wautier 121, 1020 Laeken

Mardi 18 mars, 19h30

L’un des réalisateurs, Jozef Devillé, sera présent pour présenter le documentaire. La projection sera suivie d’un débat et d’un verre.

(néerlandais, anglais et français parlés, sous-titres en français)