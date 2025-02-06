(English below)

TADAMOON تضامن

Célébration & récolte de fonds pour les citoyen.nes de Palestine et du Liban.

Portée par la collective bruxelloise Coming Soon* et ses allié·es, cette première édition de TADAMOON ouvre la porte à une série d’événements où nous, artistes, animateur·ices et soignant·es, tous·tes venu·es d’horizons différents et rassemblé·es autour de l’envie de prendre soin de nos solidarités.

À travers 12 heures de programmation culturelle, festive, informative et de soin, nous voulons apporter notre soutien aux citoyen·nes de Palestine et du Liban en valorisant leurs cultures et en récoltant des fonds au profit d’associations féministes et LGBTQIA+ agissant sur le terrain.

TADAMOON est une initiative citoyenne et un événement accueilli par l’aimable équipe de l’Estaminet à Schaerbeek.

Rejoignez-nous samedi 15 février de 15h à 3h, chaussée de Haecht 147, Bruxelles.

PROGRAMME 🌙

☀️ Atelier de danse palestinienne

☀️ Atelier d’éducation permanente

☀️ Espace care

☀️ Plateau Radio

☀️ Vente solidaire de tirages photo

☀️ Point info

🌙 Performance

🌙 Concerts et Djs set

🌙 Bar et restauration sur place....

Les artistes invité·es ainsi que la programmation détaillée seront dévoilé·es les prochains jours ⚡ STAY TUNED !!!

⭐ Infos pratiques ⭐

🗓️ 15/02/25

📌 L’Estaminet / Maison des arts, Chaussée de Haecht 147, Bruxelles

🕒 15:00 - 03:00

💰 10€ / 15€ / 20€

Graphisme : Anouck Constant

Coming soon : womxn dj collective (BE)

TADAMOON تضامن

Celebration & Fundraiser for the Citizens of Palestine and Lebanon.

We are proud to present the first edition of TADAMOON, an initiative led by the Brussels-based collective Coming Soon* and its allies. This event marks the beginning of a series dedicated to fostering solidarity, where artists, facilitators, and caregivers from diverse backgrounds come together, united by the shared mission of nurturing and strengthening our communities.

Over the course of 12 hours, TADAMOON will offer a rich program of cultural, festive, and informative activities, alongside opportunities for care and connection. This event is dedicated to supporting the citizens of Palestine and Lebanon by celebrating their vibrant cultures and raising funds for feminist and LGBTQIA+ organizations actively working in these regions.

TADAMOON is a citizen-driven initiative, graciously hosted by the warm and welcoming team at L’Estaminet in Schaerbeek.

Join us on Saturday, February 15, from 3 PM to 3 AM, at 147 Chaussée de Haecht, Brussels.

PROGRAM 🌙

☀️ Workshop on Palestinian Dance

☀️ Lifelong Learning Workshop

☀️ Care Space

☀️ Radio Platform

☀️ Solidarity Sale of Photo Prints

☀️ Info Point

🌙 Performance

🌙 Concerts and DJ Sets

🌙 On-site Bar and Food

The invited artists and detailed program will be revealed in the coming days⚡ STAY TUNED !!!

⭐ Practical Information ⭐

🗓️ 15/02/25

📌 L’Estaminet / Maison des Arts, 147 Chaussée de Haecht, Brussels

🕒 3:00 PM - 3:00 AM

💰 10€ / 15€ / 20€

Graphics : Anouck Constant

Coming Soon : womxn DJ collective (BE)