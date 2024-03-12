Anarchist Book Fair Gent

Why organise a book fair ?

We want to celebrate the paper in our hands, far away from the digital nightmare that creeps into our most intimate circles. At the book fair, in addition to books, you will find plenty of other publications, brochures, pamphlets, posters and stickers. From old novels and revolutionary classics, to philosophy and poetry to contemporary social criticism or the latest calls to struggle : they start from the will to radically change the world. They share ideas and seek to deepen them. Ideas, not marketable, likeable, brave opinions without stakes.

But book fair is much more !

For us, it was never only about books and publications. The anarchist book fair is also an international gathering of anarchists and anti-authoritarians, with discussions, workshops and informal exchange. We want the book fair to contribute to strengthening the anarchist movement. We see it as a tool to deepen ideas, an opportunity to launch proposals and forge links between individuals and groups. We want to share our passions, we want to help create a context where words and deeds dance with each other and reinforce each other.

So the fact that we are changing names for this 20th edition is no coincidence. But even more than a name change, we are also making some content choices that will be reflected in the stands and in the content programme. For us, anarchism is incompatible with authority. It carries an offensive position against power and a will to subversion.

We live in times of war and hardening living conditions. We are all called upon to tighten our belts, work harder and march along to the rhythm of militarism that is rearing its head everywhere. At the same time, we will soon be invited by the state to participate with our vote in the great circus that legitimises their power over us.

Rather than resign ourselves to this bleak panorama, we ask ourselves what we, as anarchists, can do to counter this. Rather than falling into the traps of power ourselves - militarism, political calculations, apathy - we want to look for our possibilities and start from our own strengths. What does it mean to have an anarchist utopia in our hearts and minds ?

Welcome to ’t Landhuis on 4 and 5 May ! Keep your ears and eyes open for the full programme. Until then and long live anarchy !