[Iran] Une militante kurde condamnée à mort

17 novembre - 14h00 - « Le Gésu »

EXPO FOR PALESTINE - GES Ù IS BACK

Prolongé tous les dimanches du mois ! watch out, watch out Following the great success of the exhibition, we will open it every Sunday of the month, with new artists and works every Sunday, from 14p.m. to 8 p.m. exhibition on the theme of Palestine “Le Gésu is back” in an emblematic abandoned Brussels building...