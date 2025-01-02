stuut.info

Rassemblement pour la libération du Dr Hussam Abu Safia, Dr emprisonné par israel

6 janvier - 17h00 - Place du Luxembourg

Extrême-droite / Antifascisme Racismes / Colonialismes Résistances et solidarités internationales Prisons / Anticarcéral Soutien / Entraide Palestine

URGENT PROTEST 06/01 17h à 19h place du Luxembourg

Bruxelles

URGENT PROTEST ! Let’s be many on Monday, January 6th, from 17h to 19h in front of the EU Parliament for Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, as well as all medical staff and patients who have been abducted by the Zionist genocidal militia.

We demand the immediate release of all abductees !

We urge the European Union to take a definitive stance for once and pressure the Zionist colonialists to release the abductees immediately !

Let’s be there before the Zionists execute them !

Agenda

 lundi 6 janvier 2025  17h00 - 19h00 iCal
 lundi 6 janvier 2025
17h00 - 19h00 iCal
 Place du Luxembourg,

 

Bruxelles

Notes

