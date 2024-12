[Rojava] Changements stratégiques (7)

11 décembre - 10h30 - Bruxelles

Defend DAANES - Stop the Turkish Aggression of North-East Syria !

Call for a Demonstration denouncing the NATO-backed Turkish assault on North-East Syria. Wednesday 11th of December, 10:30 at Place de Namur. To all Antifascists and Revolutionaries ! Join us at the solidarity protest in Brussels (11/12 : 10:30 at Porte De Namur) Get active and join the solidarity...