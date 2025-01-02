The Surge @ Brussels

(FR & NL below)

EN

Marches are taking place all over Europe on the weekend of January 18 and 19. In Brussels, we will gather on Sunday, January 19 (Place de l’Albertine), at 13h.

Together with people and movements from all over Europe, we are organizing a large-scale, international and intersectional march. This march joins the anti-fascist and anti-racist struggle, the Palestinian liberation movement and the climate justice movement.

Why participate ?

We live in times of climate emergencies, genocides, wars and the rise of far-right policies. The political system is trying to keep us divided, weakening us. But these crises are inseparable.

Fascism cannot be stopped without also ending wars.

Addressing climate crisis requires dismantling the fossil industry and opposing fascism and war.

Wars cannot be prevented without suppressing the rise of fascism and fighting climate chaos.

Many movements have taken action in recent years - large and small, radical and less radical. Yet these actions have often been unconnected. We believe it is time to join forces. By fighting together, we have more impact.

Why international ?

The crises we face are driven by a global system : a small, increasingly wealthy elite, fossil fuel companies, the arms industry and far-right governments acting in a coordinated manner. To confront them, we must also cooperate internationally and show that we are united.

How can you contribute ?

There are several ways to get involved :

Sign the call as an individual. Visit our website and add your name : Join the call. Mobilize. Help us by promoting the march in your network, both inside and outside your own movement. Help with the organization. We are looking for people in all countries who want to help organize this march. Sign up using the form.

When ?

The international marches will take place on Jan. 18 and 19, 2025, in several European cities. In Brussels, we will gather on Sunday, January 19 (Place de l’Albertine), at 13h.

Can organizations and movements participate ?

Yes ! Although this call comes from individual citizens, we invite collectives and organizations to get actively involved. Please commit your people, resources, time, materials and networks to strengthen the mobilization. Together we are stronger !

FR

Des marches auront lieu dans toute l’Europe le week-end du 18 et 19 janvier. À Bruxelles, nous nous rassemblerons le dimanche 19 janvier (Place de l’Albertine), à 13h.

Avec des personnes et des mouvements de toute l’Europe, nous organisons une marche internationale et intersectionnelle de grande ampleur. Cette marche rejoint la lutte antifasciste et antiraciste, le mouvement de libération palestinien et le mouvement pour la justice climatique.

Pourquoi participer ?

Nous vivons une époque d’urgences climatiques, de génocides, de guerres et de montée de l’extrême droite. Le système politique tente de nous diviser et de nous affaiblir. Mais nous le savons : ces crises sont inextricablement liées.

On ne peut pas arrêter le fascisme sans mettre fin aux guerres.

Pour s'attaquer au chaos climatique, il faut démanteler l'industrie fossile et s'opposer au fascisme et à la guerre.

Il est impossible de prévenir les guerres sans réprimer la montée du fascisme et lutter contre le chaos climatique.

Ces dernières années, de nombreux mouvements sont passés à l’action -actions grandes et petits, radicales et moins radicales. Pourtant, ces actions étaient souvent séparées. Nous pensons qu’il est temps d’unir nos forces. En luttant ensemble, nous avons plus d’impact.

Pourquoi internationalement ?

Les crises auxquelles nous sommes confrontés sont le fait d’un système mondial : une petite élite de plus en plus riche, des entreprises de combustibles fossiles, l’industrie de l’armement et des gouvernements d’extrême droite qui agissent de manière bien coordonnée. Pour y faire face, nous devons également coopérer au niveau international et montrer que lorsque nous sommes unis, nous sommes plus forts.

Il y a plusieurs façons de s’impliquer :

Signez l’appel à titre individuel. Visitez notre site web et ajoutez votre nom : Join the call. Mobilisez-vous avec nous. Aidez-nous en promouvant la marche dans votre réseau, à l’intérieur et à l’extérieur de votre propre mouvement. Participez à l’organisation. Nous recherchons des personnes dans tous les pays qui souhaitent participer à l’organisation de cette marche. Inscrivez-vous via le formulaire.

Quand ?

Les marches internationales auront lieu les 18 et 19 janvier 2025 dans différentes villes européennes. À Bruxelles, nous nous rassemblerons le dimanche 19 janvier (Place de l’Albertine), à 13h.

Les organisations et les collectifs peuvent-ils participer ?

Oui ! Bien que cet appel émane de citoyens individuels, nous invitons les collectifs et les organisations à s’impliquer activement. Nous vous demandons d’engager vos personnes, vos ressources, votre temps, votre matériels et vos réseaux pour renforcer la mobilisation. Ensemble, nous sommes plus fort-e-s !

NL

In heel Europa vinden in het weekend van 18 en 19 januari marsen plaats. In Brussel komen we samen op zondag 19 januari (Albertinaplein), 13h.

Samen met mensen en bewegingen uit heel Europa organiseren we een grootschalige, internationale en intersectionele mars. Deze mars sluit aan bij de antifascistische en antiracistische strijd, de Palestijnse bevrijdingsbeweging en de klimaatrechtvaardigheidsbeweging.

Waarom meedoen ?

We leven in tijden van klimaatnoodtoestand, genocides, oorlogen en de opkomst van extreemrechts beleid. Het politieke systeem probeert ons verdeeld te houden, waardoor we verzwakken. Maar deze crisissen zijn onlosmakelijk met elkaar verbonden.

Fascisme kan niet worden gestopt zonder ook oorlogen te beëindigen.

Klimaatchaos aanpakken vereist het ontmantelen van de fossiele industrie en het tegengaan van fascisme en oorlog.

Oorlogen kunnen niet voorkomen worden zonder de opkomst van fascisme te onderdrukken en de klimaatchaos te bestrijden.

Veel bewegingen hebben in de afgelopen jaren actiegevoerd – groot en klein, radicaal en minder radicaal. Toch stonden deze acties vaak los van elkaar. Wij geloven dat het tijd is om onze krachten te bundelen. Door samen te strijden, hebben we meer impact.

Waarom internationaal ?

De crisissen waarmee we te maken hebben, worden aangedreven door een wereldwijd systeem : een kleine, steeds rijker wordende elite, fossiele bedrijven, de wapenindustrie en extreemrechtse regeringen die gecoördineerd handelen. Om hen het hoofd te bieden, moeten wij ook internationaal samenwerken en laten zien dat we verenigd zijn.

Hoe kun jij bijdragen ?

Er zijn verschillende manieren om mee te doen :

Teken de oproep als individu. Bezoek onze website en voeg jouw naam toe : Join the call Mobiliseer. Help ons door de mars te promoten in jouw netwerk, zowel binnen als buiten je eigen beweging. Help met de organisatie. We zoeken in alle landen mensen die willen helpen bij het organiseren van deze mars. Meld je aan via het formulier.

Wanneer ?

De internationale marsen vinden plaats op 18 en 19 januari 2025 in verschillende Europese steden. In België komen we samen op zondag 19 januari (Albertinaplein), 13h.

Kunnen organisaties en collectieven deelnemen ?

Ja ! Hoewel deze oproep afkomstig is van individuele burgers, nodigen we collectieven en organisaties uit om actief betrokken te raken. Zet jullie mensen, middelen, tijd, materiaal en netwerken in om de mobilisatie te versterken. Samen staan we sterker !