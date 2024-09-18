Anti-fête d’anniversaire pour les 20 ans de Frontex

[FR] LES 20 ANS DE FRONTEX, ÇA NE SE CÉLÈBRE PAS !

REJOIGNEZ - NOUS POUR UNE ANTI -FÊ TE D’ ANNIVERSAIRE LE 3 OCTOBRE À BRUXELLES

Il y a 20 ans, une nouvelle agence de l’Union européenne était créée dans le but de coordonner le travail des garde-côtes et garde-frontières des États membres. En deux décennies, Frontex a réussi l’exploit de devenir l’agence disposant du plus gros budget (859 millions d’euros en 2024) et la seule institution de l’UE nantie de personnel armé. Son mandat ne cesse de s’étendre sur le plan géographique et juridique, hors de tout réel contrôle démocratique.

Bien au-delà de sa mission initiale de coordination, Frontex met en œuvre l’approche sécuritaire, xénophobe et hostile à la migration défendue désormais par la plupart des États membres de l’UE et des pays tiers : quand elle ne couvre pas les actions illégales commises par les gouvernements européens pour repousser les personnes exilées hors de leurs frontières, elle y participe activement et a été accusée et reconnue à plusieurs reprises de violations des droits fondamentaux. Après vingt ans d’activité, Frontex peut se targuer d’être l’agence la plus dangereuse pour les citoyennes et citoyens extra-européens.

Nous croyons qu’une telle institution n’a aucune raison d’être. Son existence ne fait que renforcer au niveau européen des "valeurs" et pratiques discriminatoires, antidémocratiques et létales. Frontex est en cela un outil au service des partis de droite qui se multiplient dans les capitales européennes, avec la complicité de la gauche européenne. Nous contestons son existence tout en reconnaissant qu’elle n’est que le produit de politiques et tendances bien plus anciennes au sein de l’UE.

Le jeudi 3 octobre - jour qui marque aussi le commémoration du naufrage de Lampedusa de 2013 - à Bruxelles nous organiserons une anti-fête d’anniversaire comme il se doit.

Rendez-vous à 18h00 au rond-point Schuman sur le terre-plein entre le Conseil Juste Lipse et la Commission (action autorisée).

Contact : AbolishFrontexBelgium@riseup.net

Retrouvez ici les « 20 raisons pour abolir Frontex » ainsi que l’appel à une semaine d’action internationale lancé par la campagne Abolish Frontex.

Ce rendez-vous est ouvert à tout le monde. Venez nombreux.ses !

[NL] FRONTEX IS 20 JAAR OUD EN ER VALT NIETS TE VIEREN

SLUIT JE AAN BIJ ONS ANTI - VERJAARDAGSFEEST OP 3 OKTOBER IN BRUSSEL

Twintig jaar geleden werd een nieuw agentschap van de Europese Unie opgericht met als doel de kust- en grenswachten van de lidstaten te coördineren. In twee decennia is Frontex er in geslaagd om het agentschap met het grootste budget te worden (€859 miljoen in 2024) en de enige EU-instelling die beschikt over gewapend personeel. Haar mandaat blijft zich geografisch en juridisch uitbreiden, zonder echte democratische controle.

Ver voorbij haar oorspronkelijke coördinatietaak voert Frontex het veiligheidsgerichte, xenofobe en migratievijandige beleid uit dat nu door de meeste EU-lidstaten en derde landen wordt verdedigd. Wanneer het niet de illegale acties van Europese regeringen dekt om vluchtelingen buiten hun grenzen te houden, neemt het actief deel aan deze acties. Het is herhaaldelijk beschuldigd en schuldig bevonden aan schendingen van de mensenrechten. Na twintig jaar van activiteiten kan Frontex prat gaan op het feit dat het het gevaarlijkste agentschap is voor niet-Europese burgers.

Wij geloven dat een dergelijke instelling geen bestaansrecht heeft. Haar bestaan versterkt enkel de discriminerende, antidemocratische en dodelijke "waarden" en praktijken op Europees niveau. Frontex is een instrument in handen van de rechtse partijen die zich in de Europese hoofdsteden vermenigvuldigen, met medeplichtigheid van de Europese linkerzijde. We betwisten haar bestaan, terwijl we erkennen dat ze slechts het product is van veel oudere beleidsmaatregelen en tendensen binnen de EU.

Op donderdag 3 oktober – een dag die ook de herdenking van de scheepsramp bij Lampedusa in 2013 markeert – organiseren we in Brussel een anti-verjaardagsfeest. Afspraak om 18.00 uur op het Schumanplein (toegestane actie).

Contact : AbolishFrontexBelgium@riseup.net

Bekijk hier de "20 redenen om Frontex af te schaffen" en de oproep tot een internationale actieweek, gelanceerd door de Abolish Frontex-campagne.

[EN] FRONTEX TURNS 20 AND THERE IS NOTHING TO CELEBRATE !

JOIN US FOR AN ANTI - BIRTHDAY PARTY ON OCTOBER 3 IN BRUSSELS

Twenty years ago, a new European Union agency was created to coordinate the work of the Member States’ coast guards and border guards. In two decades, Frontex has achieved the feat of becoming the agency with the largest budget (€859 million in 2024) and the only EU institution with armed personnel. Its mandate continues to expand geographically and legally, without any real democratic oversight.

Far beyond its original mission of coordination, Frontex enforces the security-driven, xenophobic, and anti-migration approach now upheld by most EU Member States and third countries. When it is not covering up illegal actions committed by European governments to push refugees back from their borders, it actively participates in them and has been repeatedly accused and found guilty of violating fundamental rights. After twenty years of activity, Frontex can boast of being the most dangerous agency for non-European citizens.

We believe that such an institution has no reason to exist. It only reinforces discriminatory, undemocratic, and lethal "values" and practices at the European level. Frontex is a tool in the hands of right-wing parties multiplying in European capitals, with the complicity of the European left. We believe it should not exist while recognizing that it is merely the product of much older policies and trends within the EU.

On Thursday, October 3 – which also marks the commemoration of the 2013 Lampedusa shipwreck – we will organize an anti-birthday party in Brussels.

Join us at 6:00 PM at the Schuman roundabout, between the Justus Lipsius building and the Commission (authorized action).

Contact : AbolishFrontexBelgium@riseup.net

Read more : the "20 Reasons to Abolish Frontex" and the call for an international week of action launched by the Abolish Frontex campaign here.

This event is open to everyone. Join us !

[AR]

تحت شعار" 20 عامًا من فرونتكس لا شيء يستحق الاحتفال !"

انضموا إلينا في الدينامية النضالية لمناهضة الوكالة الاوربية لحرس الحدود والبحار فرونتكس Frontex في عيد ميلادها في 3 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول في بروكسل- بلجيكا.

قبل 20 عامًا، تم إنشاء وكالة جديدة تابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي لتنسيق عمل خفر السواحل وحرس الحدود في الدول الأعضاء. في غضون عقدين من الزمن، تمكنت وكالة فرونتكس من أن تصبح الوكالة ذات الميزانية الأكبر (859 مليون يورو في عام 2024) والمؤسسة الوحيدة في الاتحاد الأوروبي التي تضم أفرادًا مسلحين. ويستمر تفويضها في التوسع جغرافيًا وقانونيًا، دون أي رقابة ديمقراطية حقيقية.

وبعيدًا عن مهمتها الأولية المتمثلة في التنسيق، تطبق فرونتكس النهج الأمني والمعادي للأجانب والمناهض للهجرة الذي تدعو إليه الآن معظم الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي ودول ثالثة : عندما لا تغطي على الإجراءات غير القانونية التي تتخذها الحكومات الأوروبية لإبعاد الأشخاص المنفيين والمهاجرين خارج حدودها، فإنها تشارك بنشاط في هذه الإجراءات وقد اتُهمت واعتُرف بها في عدة مناسبات بانتهاك الحقوق الأساسية. بعد عشرين عامًا من النشاط، يمكن لوكالة فرونتكس أن نؤكد أنها الوكالة الأكثر خطورة على المواطنين غير الأوروبيين.

نعتقد ونجزم أن هذه المؤسسة ليس لها أي مبرر لوجودها. فوجودها يعزز فقط” القيم “والممارسات التمييزية والمعادية للديمقراطية والفتاكة على المستوى الأوروبي. وفي هذا الصدد، فإن وكالة فرونتكس هي أداة في خدمة الأحزاب اليمينية التي تتكاثر في العواصم الأوروبية، بتواطؤ من اليسار الأوروبي. نحن نعترض على وجودها، مع الاعتراف بأنها مجرد نتاج سياسات وتوجهات أقدم بكثير داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي.

يوم الخميس 3 أكتوبر2024 - وهو اليوم الذي يصادف أيضًا ذكرى غرق سفينة لامبيدوزا في عام 2013 - سنقيم في بروكسل إحتجاجا لمناهضة لهذه الولادة بشكل مناسب.

نلتقي جميعا على الساعة 6 مساءً عند ملتقى الطرق شومان على الشريط الوسطي بين مجلس جوستوس ليبسيوس والمفوضية ببروكسل.

للاتصال : AbolishFrontexBelgium@riseup.net

انقر هنا لقراءة ”20 سببًا لإلغاء فرونتكس“ والدعوة لحملة إلغاء فرونتكس في اطار أسبوع العمل الدولي

https://tinyurl.com/antifeteFrontex