2 mars - 19h00 - L’Antenne Noire

Éducation populaire / Partage de savoirs Anarchismes / Antiautoritaire Arts / Créations Soutien / Entraide
Bruxelles | sur https://stuut.info | Collectif : Remplir le Vide

[FR] 🔥📡 Le dimanche soir face au frigo glacial et au ventre triste c’est fini ! C’est Cantine Populaire à l’Antenne Noire (1 rue du Marais) 🍴

Viens cuisiner à partir de 16h ou rejoins nous à partir de 19h pour manger ensemble 🌶️🧄🍲 ! On tiendra aussi un bar autogéré et sans alcool 🧃 Et à 21h on projette un fiiilm 🍿

Tout sera bien évidemment à prix libre !

[ENG] 🔥📡 No more Sunday nights with a cold fridge and a sad stomach it’s Popular Canteen at l’Antenne Noire (1 rue du Marais) 🍴

Come cook from 4pm or join us from 7pm to eat together 🍲🧄🌶️ We’ll also hold a self-organized and alcohol free bar 🧃 And at 9pm we’re screening a moviiie 🍿

Everything will of course be available at free pricing !

Agenda

 dimanche 2 mars 2025  19h00 - 23h00 iCal
 dimanche 2 mars 2025
19h00 - 23h00 iCal
 L’Antenne Noire,

 

Rue du Marais 1, 1000 Bruxelles

 dimanche 16 mars 2025  19h00 - 23h00 iCal
 dimanche 16 mars 2025
19h00 - 23h00 iCal
 L’Antenne Noire,

 

Rue du Marais 1, 1000 Bruxelles

 dimanche 30 mars 2025  19h00 - 23h00 iCal
 dimanche 30 mars 2025
19h00 - 23h00 iCal
 L’Antenne Noire,

 

Rue du Marais 1, 1000 Bruxelles

