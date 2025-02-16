[FR] 🔥📡 Le dimanche soir face au frigo glacial et au ventre triste c’est fini ! C’est Cantine Populaire à l’Antenne Noire (1 rue du Marais) 🍴

Viens cuisiner à partir de 16h ou rejoins nous à partir de 19h pour manger ensemble 🌶️🧄🍲 ! On tiendra aussi un bar autogéré et sans alcool 🧃 Et à 21h on projette un fiiilm 🍿

Tout sera bien évidemment à prix libre !

