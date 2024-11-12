« One hope in these dark days is that democracy is more than just voting, as our recent mass civil disobedience against TotalEnergies showed. As Martin Luther King said : »One has the responsibility to desobay unjust laws." 🙌🔥

Let’s face it, the future ahead of us is terrifying as capitalism, extractivism and neo-colonialism triumph - not just for Americans, but for every living thing on this planet. 😢😤

Over the past two years, our growing movement has carried out mass civil disobedience actions for social and climate justice. We cannot change the outcome of elections overseas, but we can actively resist the oppressive systems and fossil fuel industries at our doorstep. 📢🗣🌈✊

The people united will never be defeated ! 🌱💚"

Code Rouge Rood 2024 | Fund the people not fossil fuels Lecture

LES MURS LES PLUS PUISSANTS TOMBENT PAR LEURS FISSURES