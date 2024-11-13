EXPO FOR PALESTINE - GESÙ IS BACK

watch out, watch out

Following the great success of the exhibition, we will open it every Sunday of the month, with new artists and works every Sunday, from 14p.m. to 8 p.m. exhibition on the theme of Palestine “Le Gésu is back” in an emblematic abandoned Brussels building called “Le Gésu”, near the Botanique. The address is Rue Brialmont 11, 1210 Saint Josse.

EVERY SUNDAY FROM 14 P.M. TO 8 P.M.



DJ SET - CHILL ZONE with FOOD - DRINKS. MERCHANDISE.



Bring cash !

Around fifteen (street) artists will present a work of art on Palestine.

Artists include : CASTAR @castar.officiel • CNN CREW 199 @cnn199 • HEDI BAKA @hedi_baka • IOTA @iota.io • ISMAËL MATAR @ismail.matar_ • POÉSIE URBAINES @poesie_urbaine_bruxelles • SAMUEL IDMTAL @samuelidmtal • STONE • STRANGE OISEAU @ strange .bird.bxl General opening hours :

▫️EVERY SUNDAY OF THE MONTH - 2 P.M. TO 8 P.M.

The profits will go either to Palestine (water tanks) or to Palestinian refugees living in Brussels.

UPP-UNITED FOR PALESTINE

STREET TO CANVAS

ASBL HYPERINSTINCT

ATTENTION ATTENTION

suite au grand succès de l’exposition, nous l’ouvrirons tout les dimanches du mois, avec des nouveaux artistes et œuvres chaques dimanche, de 14h à 20h.

exposition sur le thème de la Palestine « Le Gésu est de retour » dans un bâtiment emblématique bruxellois abandonné nommé « Le Gésu », à proximité du Botanique. L’adresse est Rue Brialmont 11, 1210 Saint Josse.

TOUT LES DIMANCHE DE 14H À 20H.

DJ SET - CHILL ZONE avec NOURRITURE - BOISSONS. MARCHANDISE.

Apportez de l’argent !

Une quinzaine d’artistes (de rue) présenteront une œuvre d’art sur la Palestine. Les artistes incluent : CASTAR @castar.officiel • CNN CREW 199 @cnn199 • HEDI BAKA @hedi_baka • IOTA @iota.io • ISMAËL MATAR @ismail.matar_ • POÉSIE URBAINES @poesie_urbaine_bruxelles • SAMUEL IDMTAL @samuelidmtal • STONE • ÉTRANGE OISEAU @strange.bird.bxl

Horaires d’ouverture générale :

▫️TOUT LES DIMANCHE DU MOIS - 14H A 20H

Les bénéfices iront soit à la Palestine (réservoirs d’eau), soit aux réfugiés palestiniens vivant à Bruxelles.

UPP-UNIES POUR LA PALESTINE

STREET TO CANVAS

ASBL HYPERINSTINCT

