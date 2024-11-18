NIEMAND IS ILLEGAAL for Kompas 071

we are happy to host an event for solidarity. This time we are raising money for Kompas 071, an organisation for people on the move which is based in Sarajevo.

What can you expect ?

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐑𝐓𝐒 by

𝕍𝕚𝕟 𝕕𝕖 𝕊𝕡𝕣𝕚𝕥𝕖

https://vindesprite.bandcamp.com/

𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕤*ℙ𝕠𝕣𝕥 ℙ𝕦𝕓𝕝𝕚𝕜

https://transportpublik.bandcamp.com/album/demo

ℍ𝕪𝕞

https://www.instagram.com/hym.we.are/

𝕄𝕋. 𝕂ℍ𝔸𝔽

https://www.instagram.com/mt.khaf/

𝕆𝕣𝕡𝕙𝕚𝕕𝕤

https://orphids.bandcamp.com/album/summer-glow

ℂ𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕖 ℂ𝕝𝕖𝕓𝕒𝕣𝕕

https://christopheclebard.bandcamp.com/

ℍ𝕀ℙℍ𝕆ℙ 𝕓𝕪 𝕁𝕒𝕔𝕜 𝕁𝕚𝕞𝕞𝕪 | 𝕁𝕦𝕟𝕚𝕠𝕣 | 𝕊𝕦𝕜𝕒

https://www.instagram.com/king_na_bella

https://www.instagram.com/tkjunior09/

https://www.instagram.com/_.ooc._34/

𝐃𝐉’𝐒

DJ CARPACCIO

JANO : https://www.instagram.com/janomax/

CLEO

𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃

Bio - vegi/vegan - prix libre

𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐍𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 By HASHëT

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063604536915

𝐈𝐍𝐅𝐎 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐊 & 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐔𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍 by Kompas 071

https://www.instagram.com/kompas071_sarajevo/

𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐏 by Coup en Frite

https://www.instagram.com/coupe.en.frite/

𝐊𝐈𝐃𝐒 𝐋𝐈𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐑𝐘 - 𝐂𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐄 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐂𝐀𝐊𝐄 - 𝐙𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐍𝐄𝐑 - 𝐃𝐎𝐂𝐔𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒

🅿🆁🅸🆇 🅻🅸🅱🆁🅴 - 🆂🆄🅶🅶🅴🆂🆃🅸🅾🅽 10 🅴🆄🆁🅾

Sound and lights by VERSTERKER

https://www.instagram.com/versterkerbxl/

https://www.versterker.net

_

zero tolerance towards violence - harassment - any form of discrimination