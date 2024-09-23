stuut.info

Radical Care Collective Open Meeting

26 septembre - 18h30 - Grands Carmes

Radical Care Collective Open Meeting

Santé / Soins Économie / Anticapitalisme Éducation populaire / Partage de savoirs Classisme / Lutte des classes
Bruxelles | sur https://stuut.info | Collectif : Radical Care Collective

Who are we ?
We are passionate about radical care and aim to create a network of alternative, power-critical, norm-questioning spaces for healing. We search for connection with other carers who address the power dynamics in capitalist society, their influence on our psycho-emotional well-being, and how these dynamics are replicated in the current organization of mental health care.

What ?
Open meeting where we will exchange and connect to each other in
small groups, share more about the steps the collective took the last months and start organizing

For who ?
Everybody working in or interested in the field of care, and whoever eager to assist
others based on the Knowledge gained from their own experiences.

When ?
Thursday, September 26th dors : 18u30 start : 19h end : 21h30

Where ?
Grands Carmes, Grands Carmes
Streez 20-22, 1900 Brussels
attenting online is also possible !

Please confirm your presence by emailing radicalcare@riseup.net

L’événement se déroulera en anglais.
The event will be in English.

Agenda

Radical Care Collective Open Meeting

 jeudi 26 septembre 2024  18h30 - 21h30
 jeudi 26 septembre 2024
18h30 - 21h30 iCal
 Grands Carmes,

 

rue des Grandes Carmes, 20-22, 1900 Brussels

