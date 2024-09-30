Solidarity Borscht is coming back !

French and Ukrainian below↓↓↓

Join us in Brussels for a discussion with Solidarity Collectives in DK. Engage in a lecture on russian propaganda and Q&A session featuring activist and combatant from an anti-authoritarian volunteer network from Ukraine. See the art exhibition of David Chichkan and have a nice meal together after.

When : Sunday, 03.11.2024

16:30 - exhibition open

17:00 - Lecture and Q&A

19:00 - food and hang out

Where : DK, rue de Danemark 70B, Brussels

Solidarity Collectives is a group of Ukrainian anarchists who support their comrades fighting at the front and help those affected by the russian invasion.

Based on anti-authoritarian ideas, they actively resist imperialist aggression. With the values of proactive feminism in mind, many women activists from Solidarity collectives are at the forefront of resisting the aggressor, actively contributing to military initiatives. Collectives support global anti-authoritarian and anti-colonial movements and advocate for animal rights, supplying vegan food to fighters and pushing for renewable energy to reduce fuel dependency.

You’ll have the opportunity to see and buy some of the arts of Ukrainian artist David Chichkan alongside with the merchandise from solidarity collectives.

Le Borscht Solidaire est de retour !

Rejoignez-nous à Bruxelles pour une discussion avec Solidarity Collectives au DK. Prenez part à une conférence sur la propagande russe et à une session de questions/réponses avec une activiste et un combatt

ant d’un réseau volontaire antiautoritaire ukrainien. Venez voir l’exposition de David Chichkan et partager un repas ensemble.

Dimanche 03.11.2024.

16h30 : L’exposition ouvre

17h : Conférence et Q&A

19h : Moment pour manger et être ensemble

Lieu : DK, rue de Danemark 70B, Bruxelles, Saint-Gilles.

Solidarity Collectives est un groupe d’anarchistes ukrainien.ne.s qui soutient leurs camarades qui se battent au front et aide ceux et celles qui sont touchés par l’invasion russe. Basés sur des idées antiautoritaires, iels résistent activement aux agressions impérialistes. Avec les valeurs du féminisme proactif en tête, beaucoup de femmes activistes de Solidarity Collectives sont à l’avant-poste de la résistance envers l’agresseur, contribuant activement aux initiatives militaires. Solidarity Collectives soutient les mouvements globaux antiautoritaires et anticoloniaux et défend les droits des animaux, en fournissant de la nourriture végan aux combattant.e.s et en investissant dans les énergies renouvelables pour réduire la dépendance au carburant.

Vous aurez l’opportunité de voir et d’acheter des œuvres de l’artiste ukrainien David Chichkan ainsi que des produits de Solidarity Collectives.

Борщ Солідарності повертається !

Приєднуйтесь до нас в Брюселі на лекції від Колективів Солідарності. Послухайте про російську пропаганду від аутивістки антиавторитарної волонтерської мережі та отримайте можливість задати питання комбатанту. Відвідайте виставку Давида Чичкана та насолодіться вечерею в приємній компанії.

Коли : неділя, 03.11.2024

16:00 Відкриття виставки

17:00 Лекція і сессія запитань

19:00 Їжа і спілкування

Де : DK, rue de Danemark 70B, Brussels

Колективи солідарності - група анархіст :ок з України. Вони займаються підтримкою своїх товари :шів на фронті а також допомагають постраждалим від російського вторгнення.

Керуючись анти-авторитарними ідеями вони активно протистоять імперській агресії. З феміністськими цінностями в серці багато активісток з Колективів солідарності роблять свій внесок у протистоянні агресору.

Колективи солідарності підтримують глобальні анти-колоніальні та анти-авторитарні рухи, а також виступають в підтримку прав тварин, відправляючи веган пайки бій :чиням та просувають ідеї альтернативної енергетики, для зменшення залежності від пального.

Ви матимете змогу побачити та купити роботи Давида Чичкана, а також мерч від Колективів Солідарності.