Barrez-vous de X/Twitter maintenant !

[English below]

À ce stade, la participation à cette plateforme de personnes qui ne sont pas pour l’autoritarisme ne fait que préserver l’illusion que X/Twitter est un espace public - alors qu’il s’agit en fait d’un outil de contrôle social.

Étant donné qu’Elon Musk va avoir une place dans le futur gouvernement Trump, il y a fort à parier que X/Twitter fournira des renseignements directement aux agences du gouvernement fédéral, dans le but de surveiller et d’attaquer toute dissidence. Musk est déjà en train de piller tout ce qui se trouve sur la plateforme pour nourrir son entreprise hasardeuse de l’IA.

Des personnes par millions sont en train de se tourner vers Bluesky, mais Mastodon reste un choix plus décentralisé et autonome. Mettez en place des boucles Signal. Prenez l’habitude de vous rencontrer régulièrement en chair et en os.

https://crimethinc.com/TwitterCanary

Diffusez ceci largement !

Get off X/Twitter now !

It’s not strategic to try to hold territory on a platform where the algorithms are designed to systematically center authoritarian narratives and cryptocurrency schemes. At this point, the participation of those who are not in favor of authoritarianism only serves to preserve the illusion that X/Twitter is a public square, when in fact it is a means of social control.

With Elon Musk playing a role in the incoming Trump administration, it is a safe bet that X/Twitter will be providing intelligence directly to federal agencies for the purposes of monitoring and attacking dissent. Musk is already looting everything on the platform for his AI ventures.

Millions are joining Bluesky, but Mastodon is a more decentralized and autonomous option. Set up Signal loops. Get in the habit of meeting regularly in person.

https://crimethinc.com/TwitterCanary

Spread this far and wide !