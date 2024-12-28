Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

WATCH OUT , WATCH OUT

Following the great success of the exhibition, we will open it this last Sunday of December, 12/29. For the coming year, the exhibition will be open every Thursday in 2025 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

THIS SUNDAY 29/12 FROM 2 P.M. TO 8 P.M.

EVERY Thursday of the month from 2025 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring cash !

Around fifteen (street) artists will present a work of art on Palestine.

Artists include :

CASTAR castar.officiel • CNN CREW 199 @cnn199 • HEDI BAKA @hedi_baka • IOTA @iota.io • ISMAËL MATAR @ismail.matar_ • POÉSIE URBAINES @poesie_urbaine_bruxelles • SAMUEL IDMTAL @samuelidmtal • STONE • STRANGE OISEAU @ strange .bird.bxl

The profits will go either to Palestine (water tanks) or to Palestinian refugees living in Brussels.



UPP-UNITED FOR PALESTINE

STREET ART IN BRUSSELS

HYPERINSTINCT

FROM BXL TO GAZA RÉSISTANCE

ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION

Suite au grand succès de l’exposition, nous l’ouvrirons ce dernier dimanche du mois de décembre, 29/12. Pour l’année à venir, l’exposition sera ouverte tous les jeudis en 2025 de 18h à 21 heures.

Exposition sur le thème de la Palestine « Le Gésu est de retour » dans un bâtiment emblématique bruxellois abandonné nommé « Le Gésu », à proximité du Botanique. L’adresse est Rue Brialmont 11, 1210 Saint Josse.

Apportez de l’argent en cash !

Une quinzaine d’artistes (de rue) présenteront une œuvre d’art sur la Palestine.

Les artistes incluent :

CASTAR castar.officiel • CNN CREW 199 @cnn199 • HEDI BAKA @hedi_baka • IOTA @iota.io • ISMAËL MATAR @ismail.matar_ • POÉSIE URBAINES @poesie_urbaine_bruxelles • SAMUEL IDMTAL @samuelidmtal • STONE • ÉTRANGE OISEAU @strange.bird.bxl

Horaires d’ouverture générale :

▫️Dimanche 29/12 14h - 20h

TOUT LES JEUDI DU MOIS DE L’ANNÉE 2025 18H - 21H

Les bénéfices iront soit à la Palestine (réservoirs d’eau), soit aux réfugiés palestiniens vivant à Bruxelles.



UPP-UNIES POUR LA PALESTINE

STREET ART IN BRUSSELS

ASBL HYPERINSTINCT

FROM BXL TO GAZA RÉSISTANCE