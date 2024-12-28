stuut.info

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

29 décembre - 14h00 - Gesu

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

Extrême-droite / Antifascisme Guerre / Antimilitarisme Racismes / Colonialismes Résistances et solidarités internationales Arts / Créations Palestine

Les bénéfices iront soit à la Palestine (réservoirs d’eau), soit aux réfugiés palestiniens vivant à Bruxelles.

Bruxelles | sur https://stuut.info

Sommaire

WATCH OUT, WATCH OUT

Following the great success of the exhibition, we will open it this last Sunday of December, 12/29. For the coming year, the exhibition will be open every Thursday in 2025 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

THIS SUNDAY 29/12 FROM 2 P.M. TO 8 P.M.
EVERY Thursday of the month from 2025 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Bring cash !

Around fifteen (street) artists will present a work of art on Palestine.
Artists include :
CASTAR castar.officiel • CNN CREW 199 @cnn199 • HEDI BAKA @hedi_baka • IOTA @iota.io • ISMAËL MATAR @ismail.matar_ • POÉSIE URBAINES @poesie_urbaine_bruxelles • SAMUEL IDMTAL @samuelidmtal • STONESTRANGE OISEAU @ strange .bird.bxl

The profits will go either to Palestine (water tanks) or to Palestinian refugees living in Brussels.


UPP-UNITED FOR PALESTINE
STREET ART IN BRUSSELS
HYPERINSTINCT

FROM BXL TO GAZASISTANCE

ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION

Suite au grand succès de l’exposition, nous l’ouvrirons ce dernier dimanche du mois de décembre, 29/12. Pour l’année à venir, l’exposition sera ouverte tous les jeudis en 2025 de 18h à 21 heures.

Exposition sur le thème de la Palestine « Le Gésu est de retour » dans un bâtiment emblématique bruxellois abandonné nommé « Le Gésu », à proximité du Botanique. L’adresse est Rue Brialmont 11, 1210 Saint Josse.

Apportez de l’argent en cash !

Une quinzaine d’artistes (de rue) présenteront une œuvre d’art sur la Palestine.
Les artistes incluent :
CASTAR castar.officiel • CNN CREW 199 @cnn199 • HEDI BAKA @hedi_baka • IOTA @iota.io • ISMAËL MATAR @ismail.matar_ • POÉSIE URBAINES @poesie_urbaine_bruxelles • SAMUEL IDMTAL @samuelidmtal • STONE • ÉTRANGE OISEAU @strange.bird.bxl

Horaires d’ouverture générale :

▫️Dimanche 29/12 14h - 20h
TOUT LES JEUDI DU MOIS DE L’ANNÉE 2025 18H - 21H

Les bénéfices iront soit à la Palestine (réservoirs d’eau), soit aux réfugiés palestiniens vivant à Bruxelles.

UPP-UNIES POUR LA PALESTINE
STREET ART IN BRUSSELS
ASBL HYPERINSTINCT

FROM BXL TO GAZASISTANCE

Agenda

1 | 2

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

 dimanche 29 décembre 2024  14h00 - 20h00 iCal
 dimanche 29 décembre 2024
14h00 - 20h00 iCal
 Gesu,

 

rue Brialmont 11, Saint Josse

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

 jeudi 2 janvier 2025  18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 jeudi 2 janvier 2025
18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 Gesù ,

 

rue Brialmont 11, Saint Josse

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

 jeudi 9 janvier 2025  18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 jeudi 9 janvier 2025
18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 Gesù ,

 

rue Brialmont 11, Saint Josse

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

 jeudi 16 janvier 2025  18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 jeudi 16 janvier 2025
18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 Gesù ,

 

rue Brialmont 11, Saint Josse

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

 jeudi 23 janvier 2025  18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 jeudi 23 janvier 2025
18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 Gesù ,

 

rue Brialmont 11, Saint Josse

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

 jeudi 30 janvier 2025  18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 jeudi 30 janvier 2025
18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 Gesù ,

 

rue Brialmont 11, Saint Josse

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

 jeudi 6 février 2025  18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 jeudi 6 février 2025
18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 Gesù ,

 

rue Brialmont 11, Saint Josse

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

 jeudi 13 février 2025  18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 jeudi 13 février 2025
18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 Gesù ,

 

rue Brialmont 11, Saint Josse

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

 jeudi 20 février 2025  18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 jeudi 20 février 2025
18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 Gesù ,

 

rue Brialmont 11, Saint Josse

Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

 jeudi 27 février 2025  18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 jeudi 27 février 2025
18h00 - 21h00 iCal
 Gesù ,

 

rue Brialmont 11, Saint Josse

1 | 2

Notes

Une question ou une remarque à faire passer au Stuut? Un complément d'information qui aurait sa place sous cet article? Clique ci-dessous!

Proposer un complément d'info

modération a priori

Ce forum est modéré a priori : votre contribution n’apparaîtra qu’après avoir été validée par un administrateur du site.

Texte du message

  • Ce formulaire accepte les raccourcis SPIP [->url] {{gras}} {italique} <quote> <code> et le code HTML <q> <del> <ins>. Pour créer des paragraphes, laissez simplement des lignes vides.

DANS LES MÊMES THÉMATIQUES

Extrême-droite / Antifascisme

Un militant antiraciste poursuivi pour avoir tweeté : « J’emmerde tout ce qui est suprématie blanche »

Mouhad Reghif, militant du collectif décolonial Bruxelles Panthères, est au cœur d’une affaire judiciaire après un tweet. En 2021, sous une publication de Nadia Geerts critiquant une décision de justice favorable au port du hijab dans l’institution Francisco Ferrer, Reghif avait écrit : « J’emmerde tout ce qui est...
Belgique Belgique |
Extrême-droite / Antifascisme

Action contre le bureau du MR à Louvain-la-Neuve, « Face au MR fasciste, la contre-attaque est nécessaire »

Le MR de Georges-Louis Bouchez (GLB) est fréquemment pris dans des polémiques depuis le choix stratégique de son extrême-droitisation et des positions qui en découlent. A la suite des élections du 9 juin, GLB déclarait sur la télé publique que la victoire du MR était due à son choix de prendre position à l’extrême...
Wallonie Wallonie |
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Extrême-droite / Antifascisme
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Guerre / Antimilitarisme
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Racismes / Colonialismes
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Résistances et solidarités internationales
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Arts / Créations
PLUS D'ARTICLES - Soutien / Entraide

Publiez !

Comment publier sur Stuut ?

Stuut est un média ouvert à la publication.
La proposition d'article se fait à travers l’interface privée du site.
Si vous rencontrez le moindre problème ou que vous avez des questions,
n’hésitez pas à nous le faire savoir par e-mail: contact@stuut.info