Gesù is back - Expo for Palestine

WATCH OUT, WATCH OUT
Following the great success of the exhibition, we will open it this last Sunday of December, 12/29. For the coming year, the exhibition will be open every Thursday in 2025 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
THIS SUNDAY 29/12 FROM 2 P.M. TO 8 P.M.
EVERY Thursday of the month from 2025 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Bring cash !
Around fifteen (street) artists will present a work of art on Palestine.
Artists include :
CASTAR castar.officiel • CNN CREW 199 @cnn199 • HEDI BAKA @hedi_baka • IOTA @iota.io • ISMAËL MATAR @ismail.matar_ • POÉSIE URBAINES @poesie_urbaine_bruxelles • SAMUEL IDMTAL @samuelidmtal • STONE • STRANGE OISEAU @ strange .bird.bxl
The profits will go either to Palestine (water tanks) or to Palestinian refugees living in Brussels.
UPP-UNITED FOR PALESTINE
STREET ART IN BRUSSELS
HYPERINSTINCT
FROM BXL TO GAZA RÉSISTANCE
ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION
Suite au grand succès de l’exposition, nous l’ouvrirons ce dernier dimanche du mois de décembre, 29/12. Pour l’année à venir, l’exposition sera ouverte tous les jeudis en 2025 de 18h à 21 heures.
Exposition sur le thème de la Palestine « Le Gésu est de retour » dans un bâtiment emblématique bruxellois abandonné nommé « Le Gésu », à proximité du Botanique. L’adresse est Rue Brialmont 11, 1210 Saint Josse.
Apportez de l’argent en cash !
Une quinzaine d’artistes (de rue) présenteront une œuvre d’art sur la Palestine.
Les artistes incluent :
CASTAR castar.officiel • CNN CREW 199 @cnn199 • HEDI BAKA @hedi_baka • IOTA @iota.io • ISMAËL MATAR @ismail.matar_ • POÉSIE URBAINES @poesie_urbaine_bruxelles • SAMUEL IDMTAL @samuelidmtal • STONE • ÉTRANGE OISEAU @strange.bird.bxl
Horaires d’ouverture générale :
▫️Dimanche 29/12 14h - 20h
TOUT LES JEUDI DU MOIS DE L’ANNÉE 2025 18H - 21H
Les bénéfices iront soit à la Palestine (réservoirs d’eau), soit aux réfugiés palestiniens vivant à Bruxelles.
UPP-UNIES POUR LA PALESTINE
STREET ART IN BRUSSELS
ASBL HYPERINSTINCT
FROM BXL TO GAZA RÉSISTANCE
