Manifestation nationale en solidarité avec la Palestine

Cessez-le-feu immédiat et permanent, justice pour la Palestine

Ce qui se passe aujourd’hui à Gaza est la continuation de la Nakba, lorsqu’en 1948, des centaines de milliers de Palestinien.ne.s ont été déplacés de force. C’est la continuation de 75 années de violations du droit international par Israël, marquées par le colonialisme et l’apartheid contre l’ensemble du peuple palestinien, l’occupation de leurs terres et 16 années de blocus imposées aux Palestinien.ne.s vivant dans la bande de Gaza.

Depuis plus de quatre mois, plus de 30 000 Palestiniens et Palestiniennes, majoritairement des femmes et des enfants, ont été tué.e.s. Plus de 70 000 personnes ont été blessées.

Plus de 7000 personnes sont portées disparues. Environ 2 million de personnes ont été déplacées de force tandis qu’une grande partie des infrastructures civiles ont été totalement détruites.

La communauté internationale doit agir pour mettre fin à l’injustice qui perdure et, de manière urgente, mettre en œuvre un cessez-le-feu immédiat et permanent et assurer la protection de toutes les populations civiles, la libération de toutes les personnes captives, la levée du siège de Gaza, et un accès à l’aide internationale pour les Palestinien.ne.s de Gaza actuellement en urgence humanitaire absolue.

Rassemblons-nous pour la marche nationale du 17 Mars à 14h Gare du Nord à Bruxelles pour exiger de la Belgique :

– qu’elle prenne l’initiative pour imposer un embargo militaire international complet, et dans le contexte européen, d’activer l’article numéro 2 relatif au respect des droits humains dans l’accord d’association UE-Israël en vue de conséquences économiques et diplomatiques à l’égard de l’État d’Israël ;

– qu’elle soutienne pleinement les enquêtes en cours de la Cour pénale internationale (CPI) et encourage son procureur à faire de la poursuite des auteurs de crimes de guerre, de crimes contre l’humanité et de crime d’apartheid une priorité absolue ;

– qu’elle soutienne pleinement la procédure contre Israël introduite par l’Afrique du Sud devant la Cour internationale de Justice (CIJ) afin de stopper le génocide et le nettoyage ethnique du peuple palestinien par Israël et qu’elle se conforme pleinement à toutes les mesures conservatoires décidées par la Cour ;

– qu’elle mette fin, conformément au droit international, à toute complicité avec l’apartheid imposé au peuple palestinien en commençant par renforcer son appui politique et budgétaire au bon fonctionnement et à l’actualisation de la base de données de l’ONU relative aux entreprises impliquées dans la colonisation et en interdisant tout commerce avec les colonies israéliennes en territoire palestinien occupé.

🙏Les organisateurs/organisatrices appellent les participant.e.s à respecter ces mots d’ordre et à manifester pacifiquement.

❌ Toute apologie de crimes de guerre, d’attaques contre des civil.e.s ou toute manifestation d’antisémitisme et de toute autre forme de racisme entraînera une exclusion du rassemblement.

🇵🇸 A la demande de nos partenaires palestiniens, seul le drapeau palestinien national sera autorisé.

Onmiddellijk en permanent staakt-het-vuren, gerechtigheid voor Palestina

Wat er vandaag gebeurt in Gaza is een voortzetting van de Nakba, toen in 1948 honderdduizenden Palestijnen met geweld uit hun huizen en dorpen werden verdreven. Het is de voortzetting van 75 jaar schendingen van het internationaal recht, van kolonialisme en apartheid tegen het hele Palestijnse volk, van de bezetting van hun land en van een al 16 jaar durende blokkade van de Palestijnen in de Gazastrook.

In meer dan 4 maanden tijd zijn al meer dan 30.000 Palestijnen gedood, voornamelijk vrouwen en kinderen. Meer dan 70.000 mensen zijn gewond geraakt. Meer dan 7.000 mensen worden vermist. Ongeveer 2 miljoen mensen moesten op de vlucht slaan en een groot deel van de civiele infrastructuur is volledig verwoest.

De internationale gemeenschap moet ingrijpen om een einde te maken aan het voortdurende onrecht. Ze moet dringend een onmiddellijk en permanent staakt-het-vuren bekomen en zorgen voor de bescherming van alle burgers, de vrijlating van alle gevangenen, het einde van de belegering en de toegang tot internationale hulp voor de Palestijnen in Gaza, die zich momenteel in een absolute humanitaire noodsituatie bevinden.

Laten we samen de straat optrekken tijdens de nationale mars voor Palestina op 17 maart (14u) aan het Noordstation te Brussel om te eisen dat België :

– het initiatief neemt om een volledig internationaal militair embargo in te stellen, en in Europees verband artikel 2 inzake de eerbiediging van de mensenrechten in het Associatieverdrag tussen de EU en Israël in werking stelt zodat er economische en diplomatieke gevolgen komen voor de staat Israël.

– zijn volledige steun verleent aan de lopende onderzoeken van het Internationaal Strafhof (ICC) en de openbare aanklager aanmoedigt om van de vervolging van daders van oorlogsmisdaden, misdaden tegen de menselijkheid en de misdaad van apartheid een absolute prioriteit te maken.

– Zijn volledige steun verleent aan de procedure die Zuid-Afrika bij het Internationaal Gerechtshof (ICJ) tegen Israël heeft aangespannen om een einde te maken aan de genocide en etnische zuivering van het Palestijnse volk door Israël, en alle voorlopige maatregelen waartoe het Hof heeft besloten volledig naleeft.

– in overeenstemming met het internationaal recht een einde maakt aan alle medeplichtigheid aan de apartheid tegen het Palestijnse volk, te beginnen met het versterken van de politieke en budgettaire steun aan de werking en het bijwerken van de VN-database van bedrijven die betrokken zijn bij kolonisatie, en door alle handel met de Israëlische nederzettingen in de bezette Palestijnse gebieden te verbieden.

🙏De organisatoren roepen de deelnemers op om deze slogans te respecteren en vreedzaam te demonstreren.

❌Elke vergoelijking van oorlogsmisdaden en aanvallen tegen burgers, of elke uiting van antisemitisme of enige andere vorm van racisme, zal leiden tot uitsluiting van het evenement.

🇵🇸 Op verzoek van onze Palestijnse partners is alleen de Palestijnse nationale vlag toegestaan.

Immediate and permanent ceasefire, justice for Palestine

What is happening today in Gaza is a continuation of the Nakba, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly displaced in 1948. It is the continuation of 75 years of Israeli violations of international law, marked by colonialism and apartheid against the entire Palestinian people, the occupation of their land and 16 years of blockade imposed on the Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip.

For over 4 months, more than 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed. More than 70,000 people have been wounded. More than 7,000 people are missing. Some 2 million people have been forcibly displaced, while much of the civilian infrastructure has been totally destroyed.

The international community must act to put an end to the continuing injustice and, as a matter of urgency, implement an immediate and permanent ceasefire and ensure the protection of all civilian populations, the release of all captives, the lifting of the siege, and access to international aid for the Palestinians of Gaza currently in absolute humanitarian emergency.

Let’s get together for the national march on March 17 (2pm – North Station Brussels) to demand that Belgium :

– to take the initiative in imposing a complete international military embargo, and in the European context, to activate article 2 on respect for human rights in the EU-Israel association agreement, with a view to economic and diplomatic consequences for the State of Israel.

– fully support the ongoing investigations of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and encourage its prosecutor to make the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity and apartheid an absolute priority.

– fully support the proceedings against Israel brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to halt Israel’s genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people, and comply fully with all provisional measures decided by the Court.

– to put an end to all complicity with the apartheid imposed on the Palestinian people in accordance with international law, starting by reinforcing its political and budgetary support for the proper functioning and updating of the UN database on companies involved in colonization, and by banning all trade with Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

🙏The organizers call on participants to respect these slogans and demonstrate peacefully.

❌Any apology for war crimes or attacks on civilians, or any manifestation of anti-Semitism or any other form of racism, will result in exclusion from the rally.

🇵🇸 At the request of our Palestinian partners, only the Palestinian national flag will be allowed.