Marcher pour ce qui n’est pas marchand !

Rendez-vous ce 22 mai 2025 à la gare du Nord de Bruxelles / Boulevard Albert II, avec les puéricultrices, les aides-familiales, les aides-soignantes, les infirmières en maison de repos, éducateur·rices en aide à la jeunesse ou dans le secteur du handicap, les formateur·rices dans l’insertion, travailleurs·euses des arts… et les travailleurs et travailleuses du secteur des ONG et de l’aide au développement.

Bruxelles

A l’initiative des syndicats, le secteur non marchand se mobilise une fois de plus le 22 mai dans les rues de Bruxelles.

 jeudi 22 mai 2025  10h30 - 14h30
 jeudi 22 mai 2025
10h30 - 14h30
 Gare du Nord,

 

Gare du Nord de Bruxelles / Boulevard Albert II, Bruxelles

