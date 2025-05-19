Marcher pour ce qui n’est pas marchand !

13 octobre - 18h00 - Grands Carmes

Introduction to Queer Feminist Self-Defense for LGBTQIA + Folks & Allied Women

✨ What is Queer Feminist Self-Defense ? ✨ Our workshops vary depending on the facilitators, as their facilitation style, preferences, and background influence the structure and content of the workshop. All our trainers follow the feminist self-defense tradition (like Wen Do) and focus on a somatic approach, combining both verbal, physical and psychological self-defense techniques. In this workshop we will support you to : * build self-confidence and a sense of security * develop body and emotional awareness * cultivate stress management and resilience strategies * learn psychological, verbal and physical self-defence techniques ✨ Who is this workshop for ? ✨ This workshop is for everyone who identifies as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and more (LGBTQIA+), as well as straight cis-women who are allies to the lgbtqia+ community. We want to create a space where people who face oppression from the cis-hetero-patriarchy can come together to share their experiences and ways of dealing with these common types of violence. A place for support and solidarity, where everyone can connect and find new ways to cope with these challenges. We don’t believe in « safe spaces » and prefer the concept of accountability. We are aware that situations of violence can also occur within queer feminist spaces. Our intention is to create a space where we can collectively express solidarity, respect, understanding, and kindness, while also having the opportunity to express what’s not working, so we can address and resolve tensions in a constructive way. ✨What language ? ✨ The workshop will be facilitated in English. ✨When ? ✨ Monday, October 13, from 6 PM to 9 PM (doors open from 5:30 PM). ✨Where ? ✨ At Grands Carmes Rue des Grands Carmes 20-22 1000 Bruxelles ✨ Accessibility ? ✨ The venue is not wheelchair accessible, there are some stairs to enter the main room and stairs to go to the toilet. A quiet space is available for isolation. Noise-canceling headphones available. Wide chairs without armrests for larger-bodied people. Transport accessibility : 450 m from the Anneessens stop (trams 3, 4, buses 33 and 48), 450 m from the Bourse stop (trams 3 and 4, buses 33, 46, 48, 89, and 95). No parking available. Bike parking available. We alternate seated and standing exercises, but you are welcome to stay seated, stand up, or leave the room at any time. This workshop is open to everyone, regardless of physical condition. However, we want to point out that the venue and the workshop content are unfortunately not fully accessible for people with reduced mobility. For any specific needs, please contact us : autodefense@feros.be or leave us a voice message via DM (Messenger or Instagram). ✨How much does it cost ? ✨ We strive to offer our trainings to those who need them, regardless of their financial capacity. As a young collective we don’t have any ongoing sources of funding and are...