Permanence Contraception Testiculaire

1er février - 11h00 - At Nieuwland School

Aggressive Snuggling : Moving toward embodied consent together

One-day meeting BIPOC queers only ✨ What is it ?✨ This workshop offers a messy, unruly, emotion-filled, and context-specific series of embodied practices that begin—but do not end—with agreements. How do we agree to show up whole ? And what are we required to reckon with in order that we might build the kind of...