Rencontre d’info/ infosessie/ info meeting Getting the Voice Out

Nous luttons contre les centres fermés. Dans la législation belge, les centres fermés ont pour fonction l’enfermement des personnes en séjour irrégulier. Y sont détenues les personnes “mises à la disposition du gouvernement", soit parce qu’elles sont en situation irrégulière (ne possédant pas les documents requis ou n’étant pas dans les conditions leur permettant d’entrer ou de séjourner légalement en Belgique), soit parce qu’elles sont en attente d’une décision de l’Office des étrangers suite à leur demande d’asile. Véritables prisons, les CF enferment et isolent des centaines de personnes loin des regards.



Concrètement, le champ d’action de GVO est vaste, mais on pourrait le résumer en 3 axes :

☎️ Maintenir un contact téléphonique avec des personnes détenues en centre fermé en Belgique pour leur témoigner notre solidarité et soutenir les luttes qu’elles mènent depuis l’intérieur

🗣 Récolter et diffuser des témoignages des détenu·es et des infos sur ce qu’il se passe dans ces prisons, documenter plus largement les politiques migratoires racistes belges et européennes

✊ Développer différents moyens de protestation et de sensibilisation sur la question des frontières

Il y aurait encore beaucoup à en dire, mais le mieux serait qu’on en discute ensemble.

Intéressé·e ? Ce serait un plaisir de te rencontrer le mercredi 25 septembre, au Boom café ! (7 rue Plétinckx, 1000 Bruxelles)

À bas les frontières et leur monde ! 🔥

NL - Infosessie om bij Getting the Voice Out deel te nemen

GVO is een Belgisch collectief (voornamelijk in Brussel) dat strijdt tegen grenzen, tegen alle vormen van opsluiting en voor vrijheid van verkeer en vestiging voor iedereen.

We vechten tegen gesloten centra. Volgens de Belgische wet is het doel van gesloten centra het opsluiten van illegaal verblijvende personen. Mensen die “ter beschikking van de overheid zijn gesteld” worden daar opgesloten, ofwel omdat ze zich in een irreguliere situatie bevinden (niet over de vereiste documenten beschikken of niet in staat zijn om legaal België binnen te komen of er legaal te verblijven), ofwel omdat ze in afwachting zijn van een beslissing van de Dienst Vreemdelingenzaken naar aanleiding van hun asielaanvraag. Net als gevangenissen sluiten de GC’s honderden mensen op en isoleren ze hen uit het zicht.

Praktisch gezien is het actieterrein van GVO uitgebreid, maar het kan worden samengevat in 3 kernactiviteiten :

☎️ Telefonisch contact onderhouden met mensen die vastzitten in gesloten centra in België om hen onze solidariteit te tonen en de strijd die zij van binnenuit voeren te ondersteunen.

🗣 Het verzamelen en verspreiden van getuigenissen van gedetineerden en informatie over wat er in deze gevangenissen gebeurt, en het documenteren van het Belgische en Europese racistische migratiebeleid in het algemeen.

✊ Verschillende middelen ontwikkelen om te protesteren en mensen bewust te maken van het probleem van de grenzen.

Er is nog veel meer te zeggen, maar het zou het beste zijn als we het samen bespreken.

Geïnteresseerd ? Het zou leuk zijn je te ontmoeten op woensdag 25 september, in Boom café ! (Plétinckxstraat 7, 1000 Brussel)

Weg met de grenzen en hun wereld ! 🔥

EN - Info meeting to join Getting the Voice Out

GVO is a Belgian collective (mainly based in Brussels) that fights against borders, against all forms of imprisonment, and for freedom of movement and settlement for all.

We are fighting against detention centres. Under Belgian law, the purpose of detention centres is to lock up illegal residents. People ‘placed at the disposal of the government’ are detained there, either because they are in an irregular situation (do not have the required documents or are not in a condition to enter or reside legally in Belgium), or because they are awaiting a decision from the Immigration Office following their asylum application. Like prisons, the centres lock up and isolate hundreds of people out of sight.

In practical terms, GVO’s field of action is vast, but it can be summed up in 3 main areas :

☎️ Maintaining telephone contact with people detained in closed detention centres in Belgium to show them our solidarity and support the actions they are carrying out from the inside.

🗣 Collecting and sharing testimonies from detainees and information about what is happening in these prisons, and documenting Belgian and European racist migration policies more widely.

✊ Develop various means of protest and awareness-raising on the issue of borders.

There’s a lot more to say, but the best thing would be for us to discuss it together.

Interested ? It would be a pleasure to meet you on Wednesday 25 September, at the Boom café ! (Plétinckxstreet 7, 1000 Brussels)

No more borders and the world they create !