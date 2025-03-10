stuut.info

Tegen Arizona - Akte II / Against Arizona - Act II

13 mars - 18h00 - Place du Jeu de Balle

Tegen Arizona - Akte II / Against Arizona - Act II

Voor velen onder ons is de 13e al de 31e : we tellen elke cent, zijn in overlevingsmodus, leven op krediet.

We hebben het moeilijk, steunen op onze familie en vrienden, kleuren buiten de lijntjes. Allemaal om ons hoofd boven water te houden tot de volgende maand. De wereld die Arizona voor ons voorbereid belooft nog schraler te zijn : elke solidariteit kapotmaken, de tegen-machten neerhalen om de heerschappij van het ieder-voor-zich in te luiden. Dit type programma is niet meer dan een vlucht vooruit, die maar één mogelijke uitkomst lijkt te hebben : de komst van een autoritai macht.

Dit is niet de enige mogelijke weg. Het is aan ons om deze regering en haar maatschappelijk project te doen onstporen. Het is aan ons om ons te verenigen en terug te slaan.

Omdat we niet meer kunnen wachten : laten we van de 13e maart een nieuwe etappe in de marathon van het verzet maken.

De Antifacistische Générale Assemblée van Brussel roept dus op om op 13 maart om 18u op het Vossenplein samen te komen.

VOOR ONS IS DE 13e VAN DE MAAND AL DE 31e

For a lot of us, the 13th is already the 31th : counting every cent, being in survival mode, living on cre :

We struggle, we rely on family and friends. All of this to just break even till the next month.

The world promised to us by Arizona is one of greater scarcity, deeper divisions, culminating in an eventual « everyone for themselves » social order. That programme is one step out of the frying pan into the fire. This manufactures one possible outcome : the advent of an authoritarian power.

This isn’t the only possible way forward. It’s up to us to derail the governement and their project for our society. Let’s unite our forces and fight back.

Because we can’t wait anymore, let’s make the 13th of March a new step into the resistance in the long-run.

Antifascist General Assembly Brussels calls for a get together on the 13th of march at 6th - Place du Jeu de Balle.

FOR US, THE 13th IS ALREADY THE 31th OF THE MONTH

 jeudi 13 mars 2025  18h00 - 20h00 iCal
 Place du Jeu de Balle,

 

Bruxelles

