[Discussions] Anarchists in the First World War

3 octobre - 19h00 - L’Ades’if

Guerre / Antimilitarisme

On a planet where the bourgeoisies of the various imperial countries have chosen to resolve their conflicts through war fronts, there is a need to organize our own class struggle.

In this context, we invite you to a series of discussions where the stance of anarchists during the First World War will be presented and discussed. With the experience of history, we will try to trace the ways of resistance to the coming war.

Thursday 03/10, 7 P.M.
L’Ades’if

  • L’Ades’if, rue de Liedekerke 71
  • 1210 Saint-Josse

Wednesday 09/10, 8 P.M.
Boom Café

  • Boom Café, rue Pletinckx 7
  • 1000 Bruxelles

Wednesday 16/10, 7 P.M.
(doors open @18.30)
Le Steki

  • Le Steki, rue Gustave Defnet 4/6
  • 1060 Saint-Gilles

All welcome !
(Traduction simultanée en français)

Anarchists against Capitalist Wars

