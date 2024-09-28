[Discussions] Anarchists in the First World War

In this context, we invite you to a series of discussions where the stance of anarchists during the First World War will be presented and discussed. With the experience of history, we will try to trace the ways of resistance to the coming war.
Thursday 03/10, 7 P.M.
L’Ades’if
- L’Ades’if, rue de Liedekerke 71
- 1210 Saint-Josse
Wednesday 09/10, 8 P.M.
Boom Café
- Boom Café, rue Pletinckx 7
- 1000 Bruxelles
Wednesday 16/10, 7 P.M.
(doors open @18.30)
Le Steki
- Le Steki, rue Gustave Defnet 4/6
- 1060 Saint-Gilles
All welcome !
(Traduction simultanée en français)
