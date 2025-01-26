stuut.info

The struggle to build an anti-war mouvement : views, prospects, strategy

6 février - 18h30 - Sojo - Leuven

The struggle to build an anti-war mouvement : views, prospects, strategy

Extrême-droite / Antifascisme Guerre / Antimilitarisme Économie / Anticapitalisme Contrôle social / Répression Classisme / Lutte des classes

We are witnessing an acceleration of the march of the European bourgeois states towards a re-militarisation of the war that the national (also into their international alliances) capitalist classes wage against one another.

Some elements of this process are openly manifested every day : increase in the budgets for armaments, naturalization and trivialization of the war speeches, habituation and preparation of « populations » to this « necessity ».

With such a military policy, the consequences on the working class so far, limited to national territories, already entail a strengthening of austerity measures, an uninhibited reduction of rights and an extension of social control.

But it could also lead to battles on European soil, a general mobilization in the name of national interests and the establishment of an indefinite state of emergency.

Here in Belgium, this situation already negatively affects a large part of people who are not on the safe side of the social spectrum and there is no indication that it will not deteriorate rapidly in the times to come, to the point that it seems to us that it should be the subject of a shared question for the forces of the left.

Following the meetings and events held in Brussels and Liege from October until now, we invite you to an info session with Leuven Anarchistische Groep to analyse and think together the current situation, to confront and develop our perceptions of what we can do to organize ourselves and act against the capitalist logic of war.

February 6 2025, 18:30 - Sojo
Eénmeilaan 35, 3010 Kessel-Lo
Leuven

