Rassemblement organisé à la suite de la nouvelle d’un décès au centre 127bis

Ce jeudi 28 mars 2024, un groupe de militant.es contre les frontières et toutes formes d’enfermement s’est rassemblé devant les centres fermé « Caricole » et « 127bis » situés à côté de l’aéroport de Zaventem.

Ce rassemblement a été organisé à la suite de la nouvelle d’un décès au centre 127bis.

Ce décès, qu’on l’appelle suicide ou meurtre, est le résultat d’une politique migratoire violente et raciste véhiculée par l’état belge.

Les enfermés nous crient à travers la distance et les grillages qui nous séparent : "Deux personnes ont été tuées par des gardiens racistes, un Ethiopien et un Marocain". Il est difficile de vérifier ces informations, mais une chose est sure, la vérité n’éclatera pas. Encore une fois, il n’y aura pas d’enquête, la théorie du suicide sera maintenue. Et ce qui est encore plus sûr, c’est que les violences quotidiennes et le racisme d’état ne seront pas considérés comme cause possible des décès en centres fermés.

Ces prisons sont destinées à enfermer des personnes migrantes en attendant que l’Etat ne les renvoie de force dans leur pays d’origine. Au moment de leur incarcération, ces personnes n’ont alors commis pour la plupart aucune infraction.

Comme le témoigne les échanges que nous avons pu avoir avec les enfermés à travers les barreaux, une personne est "juste venu(e) pour des vacances en Belgique" et est enfermée alors qu’il "a des enfants et une femme".

Les enfermés nous ont aussi transmis que : "les conditions à l’intérieur sont inhumaines, on mange mal, on nous traite comme des animaux".

Tout au long des échanges avec les enfermé.es, des gardiens nous ont fait face, de l’autre côté du grillage. Au vu du racisme et des propos méprisants tenu par ces derniers, qui ne se gênaient pas pour réagir à nos cris de soutiens, il n’est pas difficile d’imaginer à quel points les droits humains peuvent être oubliés à l’intérieur des centres.

Pour plus d’informations et/ou s’impliquer dans la lutte contre les centres fermés : @cracpe et @gettingthevoiceout

Il est aussi possible de soutenir en achetant des recharges de téléphones pour les personnes détenues : https://www.gettingthevoiceout.org/nous-contacter-et-nous-soutenir/

NL //

Op donderdag 28 maart 2024 verzamelde een groep activisten tegen grenzen en alle vormen van opsluiting zich voor de gesloten terugkeercentra « Caricole » en « 127bis » naast de luchthaven van Zaventem.

De bijeenkomst werd georganiseerd na het nieuws van een sterfgeval in 127bis. Of we het nu zelfmoord of moord noemen, deze dood is het resultaat van een gewelddadig en racistisch migratiebeleid van de Belgische staat.

De gevangenen schreeuwden door de afstand en de hekken die hen scheiden van de buitenwereld : « Twee mensen zijn vermoord door racistische bewakers, een Ethiopiër en een Marokkaan ». Het is moeilijk om deze informatie te verifiëren, maar één ding is zeker : de waarheid zal niet naar buiten komen. Voor de zoveelste keer zal er geen onderzoek komen en zal de zelfmoord-theorie in stand gehouden worden. En wat nog zekerder is, is dat dagelijks geweld en staatsracisme niet als mogelijke oorzaken van sterfgevallen in gesloten centra worden beschouwd.

Deze gevangenissen zijn ontworpen om migranten vast te houden totdat de staat ze gedwongen terugstuurt naar hun land van herkomst. Op het moment van hun opsluiting hebben de meeste van deze mensen geen enkele overtreding begaan.

Zoals blijkt uit de gesprekken die we hebben kunnen voeren met de mensen die achter de tralies werden vastgehouden, was één persoon « gewoon naar België gekomen voor een vakantie » en werd hij opgesloten hoewel hij « kinderen en een vrouw had ».

De gevangenen vertelden ook : « de omstandigheden binnen zijn onmenselijk, we eten slecht, we worden als dieren behandeld ».

Tijdens gesprekken die de actievoerders met de gevangenen voerden werden ze geconfronteerd met bewakers aan de andere kant van het hek. Gezien het racisme en de minachtende opmerkingen van de bewakers, die niet aarzelden om op de steunkreten te reageren (en beledigen), is het niet moeilijk om je voor te stellen in hoeverre mensenrechten binnen de centra vergeten kunnen worden.

Voor meer informatie en/of om betrokken te raken bij de strijd tegen gesloten centra : @cracpe en @gettingthevoiceout

Je kunt ook helpen door telefoonherladingen te kopen voor gedetineerden : https://www.gettingthevoiceout.org/contact-and-support-us-2/

ENG //

On Thursday, March 28, 2024, a group of activists against borders and all forms of detention gathered in front of the closed deportation centers « Caricole » and « 127bis » next to Zaventem airport.

The meeting was organized after news of a death at 127bis. Whether we call it suicide or murder, this death is the result of a violent and racist migration policy of the Belgian state.

Inmates shout at us through the distance and the fences separating them from the outside world, « Two people were killed by racist guards, an Ethiopian and a Moroccan. » It is difficult to verify this information, but one thing is certain : the truth will not come out. For the umpteenth time, there will be no investigation and the suicide theory will be perpetuated. And what is even more certain is that daily violence and state racism are not considered possible causes of deaths in closed centers.

These prisons are designed to hold migrants until the state forcibly returns them to their countries of origin. At the time of their detention, most of these people have committed no offense.

As evidenced by the conversations we were able to have with those held behind bars, one person had « just come to Belgium for a vacation » and was detained even though he « had children and a wife. »

The prisoners also told, « the conditions inside are inhuman, we eat badly, we are treated like animals. »

During conversations the activists had with the prisoners, they were confronted by guards on the other side of the fence. Given the racism and derogatory remarks of the guards, who did not hesitate to respond (and insult) to the cries of support, it is not hard to imagine the extent to which human rights can be forgotten inside the centers.

For more information and/or to get involved in the fight against closed centers : @cracpe and @gettingthevoiceout



You can also help by buying phone reloads for detainees : https://www.gettingthevoiceout.org/contact-and-support-us/