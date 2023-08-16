Street Medics meeting - Rencontre de Street Medics - Street Medics ontmoeten

Hello dear comrades and friends,

Français et Nederlands ci-dessous/onder

After a number of calls and meetings between each other, we’ve decided to organise a next Street Medics meeting. The aim is to meet up, learn from each other’s practices and, above all, create links between us so that we can work together in the future !

Maybe you’re an experienced street medic or maybe you’ve only taken part in one action or demonstration or maybe you are an activist interested in this aspect. Whatever. If you’re willing to take on this role, you’re more than welcome. Belgium needs a pool of activist care workers who are motivated, trained and able to work together.

The role of street medic is subject to a lot of interpretation, and is practised differently in the North and South, for example. There are lots of issues to discuss, legal framework, psychological first aid, neutrality, prevention vs treatment, etc. This time we would like to include specifically the topic of working together with our colleagues of sustainable activism. Well, let’s get talking !

For this meeting :

Date 25/08

Time 7pm

Place ASSEZ Gent ; Sparrestraat 1, 9000 Gent.

A warm welcome to anyone interested in strengthening the anti-authoritarian movement in Belgium. Care matters.

*************************************************************

Bonjour les ami.es et camarades,

Après plusieurs appels et discussions, nous avons décidé d’organiser une rencontre de Street Medics. L’objectif est tout d’abords de se rencontrer, d’apprendre des pratiques des uns et des autres et surtout de créer des liens entre nous afin de pouvoir travailler ensemble dans le futur !

Tu es peut-être un.e street medic expérimenté.e, tu n’as peut-être participé qu’à une seule action ou manifestation, tu es peut-être simplement un.e activiste intéressé.e par cet aspect du soin. Peu importe. Si tu te sens prêt.e à assumer ce rôle, tu es le.a bienvenu. La Belgique a besoin d’un pool d’activistes motivé.es, formé.es et capables de travailler ensemble.

Le rôle d’un.e street medic est sujet à de nombreuses interprétations et est pratiqué différemment dans le Nord et le Sud du pays, par exemple. Il y a beaucoup de questions à discuter, le cadre juridique, les premiers soins psychologiques, la neutralité, la prévention par rapport au traitement, etc. Cette fois-ci, nous aimerions aborder plus particulièrement la question de la collaboration avec nos collègues de « sustainable activism ». Alors, parlons-en !

Pour cette réunion :

Date 25/08

Heure 19H

Lieu ASSEZ Gent ; Sparrestraat 1, 9000 Gent.

Bienvenue à toute personne intéressée de renforcer le mouvement anti-autoritaire en Belgique. Care matters.

*************************************************************

Hallo beste kameraden en vrienden.

Na een aantal telefoontjes en onderlinge ontmoetingen hebben we besloten om een volgende Street Medics bijeenkomst te organiseren. Het doel is om elkaar te ontmoeten, van elkaar te leren en vooral om banden tussen ons te creëren zodat we in de toekomst makkelijker kunnen samenwerken !

Misschien ben je een ervaren street medic of misschien heb je nog maar aan één actie of demonstratie meegedaan of misschien ben je een activist die geïnteresseerd is in het zorgaspect. Als je bereid bent om deze rol op je te nemen, ben je meer dan welkom. België heeft nood aan een pool van activistische hulpverleners die gemotiveerd en opgeleid zijn en kunnen samenwerken.

De rol van ‘street medic’ is voor discussie vatbaar en wordt bijvoorbeeld in het Noorden en het Zuiden van ons land anders ingevuld. Er zijn veel zaken te bespreken ; wettelijk kader, psychologische eerste hulp, neutraliteit, preventie vs behandeling, etc. Deze keer willen we het specifiek hebben over samenwerken met onze collega’s van duurzaam activisme. Let’s get talking.

Voor deze bijeenkomst :

Datum 25/08

Tijd 19u

Plaats ASSEZ Gent ; Sparrestraat 1, 9000 Gent.

Een warm welkom voor iedereen die geïnteresseerd is in het versterken van de anti-autoritaire beweging in België. Care matters.