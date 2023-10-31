Relai : appel à soutien - Vérité et justice pour Tamazi ✊❤️

Une cagnotte pour la famille de Tamazi R., mort en centre fermé en février 2023, vient d’être lancée. Cette cagnotte vise à soutenir financièrement la famille dans son combat pour la vérité et la justice, mais aussi à lutter contre l’invisibilisation et l’oubli des nombreuses morts que l’Etat provoque à ses frontières et dans les centres fermés. Merci de diffuser et participer au maximum !

➡️ https://www.cotizup.com/justicepourtamazi

#JusticepourTamazi

#StopCentresFermés

#StopRacismedEtat

📧 Contact : justicepourtamazi@proton.me

Estafette : oproep tot steun - Waarheid en gerechtigheid voor Tamazi

Er is zojuist een fonds opgericht voor de familie van Tamazi R., die in februari 2023 in een detentiecentrum is overleden. Het doel van deze inzamelingsactie is om de familie financieel te steunen in hun strijd voor waarheid en gerechtigheid, maar ook om de onzichtbaarheid en vergetelheid van de vele doden die door de staat worden veroorzaakt aan haar grenzen en in detentiecentra tegen te gaan. Vertel het door en doe mee zoveel je kunt !

https://www.cotizup.com/justicepourtamazi

#JusticeforTamazi

#StopGeslotenCentra

#StopStaatRacisme

Relay : call for support - Truth and justice for Tamazi

A fund has just been launched for the family of Tamazi R., who died in a detention centre in February 2023. The aim of this fundraising campaign is to provide financial support to the family in their fight for truth and justice, but also to combat the invisibility and oblivion of the many deaths caused by the state at its borders and in detention centres. Please spread the word and get involved as much as you can !

https://www.cotizup.com/justicepourtamazi

#JusticeforTamazi

#StopDetentionCentres

#StopStateRacism

Appel à soutenir la famille de Tamazi R. mort en centre fermé le 15 février 2023

Dans le centre fermé* de Merksplas, Tamazi R., 38 ans, père de famille kurde d’origine géorgienne, trouvait la mort le 15 février dernier alors qu’il avait entamé une grève de la faim depuis plusieurs jours. Il craignait à juste titre d’être renvoyé vers la Géorgie, un pays dans lequel il a subi de nombreux actes de torture dénoncés par l’ONG géorgienne de défense des droits humains Human rights center**. La France avait refusé son retour sur le territoire français, alors que Tamazi y vivait depuis plusieurs années avec sa famille. Depuis son décès, sa femme et sa fille de se battent pour connaitre la vérité concernant les circonstances de sa mort, afin d’obtenir justice.

Le 16 juillet, Mediapart*** publiait une enquête sur la mort de Tamazi et le combat pour la vérité que sa famille a entamé. L’article revient à la fois sur le parcours de Tamazi et soulève des questions quant aux circonstances de sa mort, remettant en question la version de l’Office belge des étrangers qui communiquait sur un « décès de mort naturelle », seulement deux jours après son décès. Alors que cette affaire est entourée d’une grande opacité, certaines révélations de l’article mettent fortement en doute la version officielle de l’Office des étrangers.

Grâce à la détermination de la famille de Tamazi qui a porté plainte avec constitution de partie civile, une instruction est aujourd’hui en cours. Mais son combat ne fait que commencer. Les frais liés au décès de Tamazi et à la plainte déposée par sa famille sont conséquents et représentent un obstacle réel tant au processus de deuil qu’à la recherche de la vérité.

Cette cagnotte est lancée à l’initiative de plusieurs soutiens de la famille et avec l’accord de cette dernière. Elle vise à pouvoir soutenir la famille dans toutes ses démarches administratives et juridiques ainsi que dans son combat pour la vérité et la justice.

Pas besoin de créer un compte ou de s’inscrire, c’est rapide et les paiements par carte bancaire sont 100% sécurisés.

#JusticePourTamazi

Contact : justicepourtamazi@proton.me

* Un centre fermé est une prison où sont détenues administrativement des personnes migrantes en vue de leur expulsion du territoire belge. Les centres fermés sont l’équivalent des CRAs (Centre de Rétention Administrative) en France. La Belgique est régulièrement dénoncée par des organisations de défense des droits humains pour les conditions de détention et d’expulsion des personnes étrangères enfermées. Elle a également été condamnée à plusieurs reprises par la Cour Européenne des droits de l’Homme, notamment pour non-respect de l’article 3 de la Convention européenne des droits humains (qui traite de l’interdiction de recourir à la torture et à tout traitement inhumain ou dégradant) et pour non-respect de l’article 8 de la même Convention, relatif au respect de la vie privée et familiale (entre autres lorsque maris, femmes et enfants sont séparés dans les centres ou que les détenus n’ont pas le droit de voir leurs proches ou de communiquer avec eux). De nombreuses personnes détenues ou ex-détenues témoignent quotidiennement des humiliations et des violences subies dans les différents centres fermés du pays. ** http://www.humanrights.ge/index.php?a=main&pid=16848&lang=eng *** https://www.mediapart.fr/journal/international/160723/tamazi-mort-en-retention-le-combat-pour-la-verite-d-une-famille-de-refugies. Cet article a également été relayé par Apache et la RTBF.

Oproep om de familie van Tamazi R. te steunen die op 15 februari 2023 overleed in een gesloten centrum

Tamazi R., 38 jaar oud, een Koerdische vader van Georgische afkomst, stierf op 15 februari in het gesloten centrum* van Merksplas na enkele dagen in hongerstaking te zijn geweest. Hij vreesde terecht dat hij zou worden uitgezet naar Georgië, waar hij het slachtoffer was van meerdere folteringen die aan het licht kwamen door de Georgische mensenrechten NGO Human Rights Center**. Frankrijk had geweigerd Tamazi terug te laten keren naar Frankrijk, ook al woonde ze daar al jaren met haar familie. Sinds zijn dood vechten zijn vrouw en 19-jarige dochter om de waarheid te achterhalen over de omstandigheden van zijn dood, om zo gerechtigheid te krijgen.

Op 16 juli publiceerde Mediapart*** een onderzoek naar de dood van Tamazi en de strijd van zijn familie voor de waarheid en gerechtigheid. Het artikel gaat in op Tamazi’s achtergrond en roept vragen op over de omstandigheden van zijn dood. De versie van de Belgische Dienst Vreemdelingenzaken, die meldde dat hij « een natuurlijke dood was gestorven » werd slechts twee dagen na zijn dood, in twijfel wordt getrokken. Hoewel de zaak gehuld is in geheimzinnigheid, werpen sommige onthullingen in het artikel grote twijfel op over de officiële versie van de Dienst Vreemdelingenzaken.

Dankzij de vastberadenheid van Tamazi’s familie, die een rechtzaak aanspande, is er nu een onderzoek gaande. Hun strijd is nog maar net begonnen. De kosten in verband met Tamazi’s dood en de klacht die zijn familie heeft ingediend zijn aanzienlijk en vormen een echte belemmering voor zowel het rouwproces als de zoektocht naar de waarheid.

Dit fonds is opgericht op initiatief van verschillende supporters en met toestemming van de familie. Het doel is om de familie te steunen in alle administratieve en juridische procedures en in haar strijd voor waarheid en gerechtigheid.

#JusticeVoorTamazi

Contact : justicepourtamazi@proton.me

CRA (Centre de Rétention Administrative) in Frankrijk. België wordt regelmatig bekritiseerd door mensenrechtenorganisaties voor de omstandigheden waarin vreemdelingen worden vastgehouden en uitgezet. België werd ook meermaals veroordeeld door het Europees Hof voor de Rechten van de Mens, met name voor het niet naleven van artikel 3 van het Europees Verdrag voor de Rechten van de Mens (dat het gebruik van foltering en elke onmenselijke of vernederende behandeling verbiedt) en voor het niet naleven van artikel 8 van hetzelfde Verdrag, dat betrekking heeft op het respect voor het privé- en gezinsleven (onder meer wanneer echtgenoten, echtgenotes en kinderen in de centra van elkaar worden gescheiden of gedetineerden hun familieleden niet mogen zien of met hen mogen communiceren). Veel gedetineerden en voormalige gedetineerden getuigen dagelijks van de vernederingen en het geweld die ze ondergaan in de verschillende gesloten centra van het land. * Een gesloten centrum is een gevangenis waar migranten administratief worden vastgehouden met het oog op hun uitwijzing van het Belgische grondgebied. Gesloten centra zijn het equivalent van het(Centre de Rétention Administrative) in Frankrijk. België wordt regelmatig bekritiseerd door mensenrechtenorganisaties voor de omstandigheden waarin vreemdelingen worden vastgehouden en uitgezet. België werd ook meermaals veroordeeld door het Europees Hof voor de Rechten van de Mens, met name voor het niet naleven van artikel 3 van het Europees Verdrag voor de Rechten van de Mens (dat het gebruik van foltering en elke onmenselijke of vernederende behandeling verbiedt) en voor het niet naleven van artikel 8 van hetzelfde Verdrag, dat betrekking heeft op het respect voor het privé- en gezinsleven (onder meer wanneer echtgenoten, echtgenotes en kinderen in de centra van elkaar worden gescheiden of gedetineerden hun familieleden niet mogen zien of met hen mogen communiceren). Veel gedetineerden en voormalige gedetineerden getuigen dagelijks van de vernederingen en het geweld die ze ondergaan in de verschillende gesloten centra van het land. ** http://www.humanrights.ge/index.php?a=main&pid=16848&lang=eng *** https://www.mediapart.fr/journal/international/160723/tamazi-mort-en-retention-le-combat-pour-la-verite-d-une-famille-de-refugies. Dit artikel werd ook doorgegeven door Apache en RTBF.

Call to support the family of Tamazi R. who died in a closed centre on 15 February 2023

Tamazi R., a 38-year-old Kurdish father of Georgian origin, died on 15 February in the Merksplas detention centre* after several days on hunger strike. He rightly feared that he would be deported to Georgia, where he had been subjected to numerous acts of torture denounced by the Georgian human rights NGO Human Rights Center**. France had refused to allow Tamazi to return to French territory, even though he had been living there with his family for several years. Since his death, his wife and daughter have been fighting to find out the truth about the circumstances of his death, in order to achieve justice.

On 16 July, Mediapart*** published an investigation into Tamazi’s death and his family’s fight for the truth. The article looks at Tamazi’s background and raises questions about the circumstances of his death, calling into question the version of the Belgian Aliens Office, which reported that he had « died of natural causes » just two days after his death. While the case is hided in secrecy, some of the revelations in the article cast considerable doubt on the official version of the office d’etranger

Thanks to the determination of Tamazi’s family, who filed a civil action, an investigation is now on the way. But their battle has only just begun. The costs associated with Tamazi’s death and the complaint lodged by his family are considerable and represent a real obstacle to both the grieving process and the search for justice.

This fund has been launched on the initiative of several family supporters and with the family’s agreement. Its aim is to support the family in all its administrative and legal procedures and in its fight for truth and justice.

#JusticeForTamazi

Contact : justicepourtamazi@proton.me